11 Of The Strongest Canned Cocktails You Can Buy In The US
There are more alcoholic beverage varieties on the market today than ever before. Even at the grocery store, there's a canned libation for every taste and preference, though we certainly have our opinions about the best store-bought canned cocktails. The majority of alcohol-in-a-can drinks used to top out around the 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) mark, but stronger varieties have exploded on the scene in recent years. Consumers increasingly want high-quality, high-proof beverages without the bar tab or the hassle. Now, it's easy to find canned cocktails with ABV amounts reaching 8% or more, and some even far exceeding that, upwards of 20% ABV.
While these ready-to-drink strong cocktails are more accessible than ever, one must imbibe with care. Canned cocktails don't always taste as boozy as they are, making it easy to over-indulge. For example, one Cutwater Strawberry Margarita has 10% ABV in its 12-ounce can. This means one can is the equivalent of two standard drinks. For this reason, the cans get smaller as the ABV (and proof) gets higher. Canned cocktails with 20% or higher ABV are going to be around 3 fluid ounces (100 milliliters), but these tiny cans pack quite a punch. Whether your drink is a martini, Negroni, or an Old Fashioned, you can find it canned without skimping on the booze. We wrangled up some of the strongest canned cocktails available in the U.S. — our list starts with an ABV of 20% and goes up from there.
Straightaway Cosmos: 20% ABV
Looking to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw, minus the insane NYC cocktail prices? The Cosmopolitan may have been the signature drink on "Sex and the City," but you can enjoy a canned Straightaway Cosmos from the comfort of your home. At 40 proof, it's on the low end of our high proof list, but its balance of vodka, lime juice, hibiscus-cardamom syrup, and ginger is sure to provide a refreshing twist on the classic cosmopolitan cocktail.
Post Meridiem Espresso Martini: 22.5% ABV
Post Meridiem offers a long list of canned cocktails, and its Espresso Martini won a double gold medal and Best of Class for Classic ready-to-drink cocktail at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One reviewer on their website said the martini has "the perfect balance of sweet and bitter, unlike the other's I've tried." Pour it in a shaker with ice if you want the foamy head like you'd get at the bar.
Post Peridiem Mai Tai: 23.5% ABV
Escape to the tropics wherever you are with Post Meridiem's classic Mai Tai. This 47-proof tiki sipper blends Caribbean rums with lime juice, almond orgeat, orange curacao, and a hint of mint for a satisfying cocktail conveniently canned. Simply shake, pour over ice, and enjoy. For many Post Meridiem fans, the Mai Tai is a staple in their homes.
Dashfire Negroni: 26% ABV
If a classic Negroni recipe feels like too much work, unwind with Dashfire's canned version instead. You won't find Dashfire cocktails in every store, but the little cans are making a huge splash in cities across the country. The craft cocktails, spirits, and bitters brand recently debuted its 52 proof Negroni, made with its own house gin and bitter red and mixed with sweet vermouth. Expect hints of juniper and orange in this full-proof sipper.
Golden Rule Daiquiri: 26% ABV
Golden Rule wants to set the record straight about daiquiris. While dessert-style, fruit-forward daiquiris have their place, its classic canned cocktail is a simple, refreshing mix of Paranubes Rum, tart lime juice, and pure cane sugar. This drink offers the perfect balance of tart and sweet, and at 52 proof, you'll definitely be feeling the laid-back island vibes.
Straightaway Manhattan: 30% ABV
One sip of Straightaway's Manhattan will transport you to a swanky speakeasy from the comfort of your couch. It's a straightforward recipe of whiskey, Accompani Sweet Vermouth, and aromatic bitters, for a classic cocktail that will be a mainstay in your ready-to-drink repertoire. Serve this little delight chilled and straight up, adding an orange twist or cocktail cherry if you fancy.
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey: 35% ABV
If you haven't tasted peanut butter whiskey, consider this your sign to give it a go. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey's 70 proof, 100-milliliter cans have two servings of straight whiskey — no mixers — for you to enjoy straight or use in a homemade cocktail. The award-winning whiskey is a decadent mix of sweet, salty, savory, and smooth, and has a one-of-a-kind flavor any whiskey connoisseur deserves to try.
Tip Top Old Fashioned: 37% ABV
If you're nervous to trust an Old Fashioned in a can, we get it, but Tip Top's canned version is hailed as one of the best ready-to-drink Old Fashioneds there is. Its simple combination of whiskey, sugar, and bitters that yields notes of vanilla, citrus, and caramel, and at 74 proof, it's sure to hit the spot. One reviewer on the website said it's "better than the bar...at home."
Slow & Low Old Fashioned: 42% ABV
We'd be remiss not to include Slow & Low's collection of Old Fashioned canned cocktails, too. Hochstadter's Slow & Low is a descendant of America's first bottled cocktail, and it continues to evolve with its convenient canned options. Its proper Old Fashioned is the strongest at 84 proof, but it also offers three other must-try flavors at 80 proof: coffee, maple, and cherry.
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Dram in a Can: 43% ABV
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey offers a few varieties of its Dram in a Can, including a single malt, single grain, and signature blend, all at 86 proof. The versatile signature blend is great for a beginner, with its honey and vanilla nose, smooth palate of caramel and spice, and light finish. Two Stacks also offers its double Irish cream liquor in a 100-milliliter can, with 17.5% ABV.
Corsair Barreled Gin: 46% ABV
The winner of the "Best Matured Gin" of the 2020 World Gin Awards is now available in a convenient, 100-milliliter can. Corsair Barreled Gin can is still distilled in small batches just like its bottled varieties, and has notes of anise, clove, and black licorice with an aroma of cinnamon and coriander. Use one can to prepare two of your favorite gin cocktails for a convenient and delicious bevvy wherever you are.