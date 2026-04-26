11 Of The Strongest Canned Cocktails You Can Buy In The US

There are more alcoholic beverage varieties on the market today than ever before. Even at the grocery store, there's a canned libation for every taste and preference, though we certainly have our opinions about the best store-bought canned cocktails. The majority of alcohol-in-a-can drinks used to top out around the 5% alcohol by volume (ABV) mark, but stronger varieties have exploded on the scene in recent years. Consumers increasingly want high-quality, high-proof beverages without the bar tab or the hassle. Now, it's easy to find canned cocktails with ABV amounts reaching 8% or more, and some even far exceeding that, upwards of 20% ABV.

While these ready-to-drink strong cocktails are more accessible than ever, one must imbibe with care. Canned cocktails don't always taste as boozy as they are, making it easy to over-indulge. For example, one Cutwater Strawberry Margarita has 10% ABV in its 12-ounce can. This means one can is the equivalent of two standard drinks. For this reason, the cans get smaller as the ABV (and proof) gets higher. Canned cocktails with 20% or higher ABV are going to be around 3 fluid ounces (100 milliliters), but these tiny cans pack quite a punch. Whether your drink is a martini, Negroni, or an Old Fashioned, you can find it canned without skimping on the booze. We wrangled up some of the strongest canned cocktails available in the U.S. — our list starts with an ABV of 20% and goes up from there.