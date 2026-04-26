The Simple Filling Mistake That Keeps Ruining Your Beef Enchiladas

A tray of savory enchiladas can easily satisfy a sizable group of people. However, with so many different possibilities for sauces and fillings, it's worth noting that, if you choose to use beef, this hearty ingredient can pose something of a structural challenge. One of the biggest mistakes you're making with beef enchiladas is overdoing it on the filling.

This is particularly important to keep in mind in a self-serve situation. If you've set out a batch of overstuffed beef enchiladas, they can easily burst open or spill out of either side when someone goes to grab one. Avoid this mistake by spooning no more than a quarter to a half cup of your beef filling and tightly rolling your tortillas closed. Applying a small layer of freshly shredded cheese can also help bind your enchiladas closed when it melts in the oven.

As far as tortillas, it's up to you to pick between corn or flour, depending on your personal preference and that of whoever else you're feeding. On one hand, corn tortillas are more likely to break during rolling if they haven't been properly prepared first by lightly steaming. Conversely, while Tasting Table's loaded beef enchiladas recipe calls for more pliable flour tortillas, these can also turn soggy under the weight of too much sauce and beef. Time, patience, and care are all crucial to creating the best enchiladas.