Next Time You Eat Cabbage, Make It Cowboy-Style For Next-Level Flavor

Let subtlety take a backseat the next time you're cooking cabbage. This vegetable can be so much more than a mere filler or something you eat on the side. In fact, some of the best cabbage recipes are often those that embrace its every flavor nuance, highlighted by the right accompanying ingredients. Get a little bold and unexpected, and you might find yourself with a panful of cowboy cabbage that steals the show on every dining table.

You won't know what your cabbage's been missing out on unless you cook it cowboy-style. It's all about utilizing the ingredients in your arsenal, often Southern staples, such as beans, chili peppers, pickles, corn, bacon, smoked sausage, etc., and if you've got steak cubes, all the better. What really defines a cowboy dish, however, is the seasonings, such as paprika, cayenne pepper, cumin, thyme, and more. It's never without that smoky, savory taste, laced with a spicy aroma that ignites your palate without fully setting it on fire. Ingredients all gathered in a skillet, with cabbage sliced into bite-sized pieces, it only takes some sauteing and simmering in a broth for your cowboy cabbage to come together. Steaming hot and brimming with flavor complexity, this might just be your next favorite comfort dish.