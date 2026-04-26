For Ultra-Flavorful Fried Fish, Use An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

Does your fried fish taste a little flat? The simple fix might just be hanging out in your fridge door. A certain tangy, salty liquid that most people pour down the drain can transform your plain ol' fish into something way more flavorful. There are so many ways to use leftover pickle juice, and marinating your next seafood dish is certainly a delicious one.

Nana Darkwah, executive chef of Ocean Hai in Clearwater Beach, Florida, explains just why this works so well: "Marinating fish in pickle juice can enhance the flavor by adding acidity and brightness. Fish like snapper or grouper work especially well, and cooking the fish whole is often recommended to enhance the flavors." Because most pickle brines are made from vinegar, salt, sweeteners, and spices, they're an incredibly effective, ready-to-go marinade. The vinegar provides much-needed acidity, which helps break down proteins on the surface of fish. At the same time, the salt acts as a light brine, helping the fish retain moisture.

As far as the type of fish that works best, Darkwah recommends, "White fish such as red snapper or tilapia are ideal for frying. You can also add lemon or lime juice to help the marinade penetrate the fish and boost the overall flavor." These types of fish hold up especially well to frying. But keep in mind, you'll want to avoid super-delicate fish like branzino or super-oily fish like salmon, as they're actually the worst types of fish to fry.