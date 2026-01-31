The Type Of Fish To Skip When Frying

We all love that golden-crisp coating and the tender, moist interior you get with fried fish. But cooking it perfectly depends a lot on the cooking temperature, oil, and, of course, the fish itself. Some fish just aren't built for this ultra-hot and fast cooking method, whether you're deep- or pan-frying. That's why we asked Chef Franklin Becker, of the upscale Point Seven seafood restaurant in New York City, which fish we should avoid frying and which ones are worth cooking this way.

"Never fry super-delicate fish, as they fall apart," recommends Chef Becker. This means you should steer clear of frying fish like tilapia, branzino, sole, and flounder. When flipping them over, these fragile fish can easily break apart and overcook faster than you think. You'll either end up with breading that isn't crisp enough or an overly dry interior. Either way, it won't be an enjoyable meal.

In addition to delicate varieties, Chef Becker warns against frying "super-oily fish like salmon, because it is overwhelmingly strong." Other oily fish like mackerel, sardines, and herring have a relatively high fat content in relation to their size and body mass, which can make them taste fishier. Frying these fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids can also make them taste heavy and greasy, not light and crispy as you expect from a typical fried fish.