'The Prime Rib Was Out Of This World' — Customers Remember How Good This Steak Chain Was In The '80s

If you came of age during the heyday of Chili's or celebrated special occasions at Outback Steakhouse, you have this OG of casual dining restaurants to thank: Steak and Ale. For many Americans who dined out from the 1970s to the 1980s, Steak and Ale represented a special time and place of unlimited salad bars, middle class elegance, and affordable steak dinners. It's one of the failed restaurant chains we actually miss.

The restaurant was founded in 1966 by the godfather of casual dining, Norman Brinker, in Dallas, Texas. After rising through the corporate ranks at Jack in the Box, he sold his shares and moved to the Big D to do his own thing. With a small loan, he dreamed up a steakhouse experience that middle class families could afford. At the time, steakhouses were reserved for formal affairs and business dinners. Steak and Ale, on the other hand, had dark wooden booths, freshly baked honey wheat bread, and a Disney-ish Tudor-style decor that somehow worked.

Its menu featured cult favorites like Hawaiian chicken, Kensington club steak, and its signature herb-roasted prime rib. Steak and Ale grew to more than 100 restaurants before being sold to Pillsbury in 1976 and folded into its restaurant group. Eventually, the chain became part of Metromedia Restaurant Group, which also owned brands like Bennigan's. But by the 2000's, financial trouble hit. Metromedia filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and many fans were left wondering, whatever happened to the Steak and Ale chain?