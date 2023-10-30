Steak And Ale Is Officially Reopening In April 2024

If you grew up in the 1970s, you may remember Steak and Ale. While the concept of an affordable steak and unlimited salad bar may seem commonplace now, when Steak and Ale opened in 1966, the idea was revolutionary to the casual dining experience, and the Tudor-style architecture and cozy interior set it apart from other chains. Although the last Steak and Ale shuttered its doors back in 2008 after the parent company of the chain filed for bankruptcy, it was announced earlier this year that Steak and Ale would be opening a new location in April 2024 — more than 10 years after the closure of the last one.

This new Steak and Ale is set to open at a Wyndham Hotel located in Burnsville, Minnesota. The new space will hold 220 to 225 customers and boast 6,000 square feet. This Steak and Ale will additionally serve as the hotel's room service option, according to FSR Magazine. While this may be the first Steak and Ale to re-debut, it certainly won't be the last as Wyndham has a 15-location deal across the midwest.