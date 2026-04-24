This Chain's Tender In-House-Cut Prime Rib Rivals Steakhouses, According To Customers
Prime rib is one of those dishes a restaurant usually doesn't offer unless the chefs are really committed to the effort. Quality prime rib cooks for hours and takes up a lot of oven space, which is one reason some restaurants only offer prime rib on certain days. So when a chain restaurant has prime rib on the menu, you know that it's getting an extra level of prep, love, and care in the kitchen. That seems to be exactly what's going on with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a steakhouse chain with locations all over the United States known for its prime rib.
Going by reviews, Firebirds ranks among the seven chain restaurants with the best prime rib. The dish is only available on Saturdays and Sundays. It's rubbed with herbs and served with au jus, one side, and the option of horseradish sauce. It doesn't get much more classic than that, and that's what people love about it. "The prime rib is excellent. It always comes as ordered," one happy customer wrote on Trip Advisor.
"I have been craving a good prime rib for awhile and tonight I finally satisfied my craving," another wrote on Yelp. "With my server nudging me, I did cave into their 16-ounce prime rib with a loaded potato and it was massive! It was cooked to order and was juicy and very tasty." Another Yelp user wrote, "The food was delicious, prime rib was amazing. Great flavor, not dry, and perfectly cooked."
The best Firebirds sides to accompany your prime rib
The Firebirds prime rib comes with the choice of one side from the restaurant's impressively varied selection. You can order different vegetables, cider slaw, seasonal ancient grains, and pretty much any form of potato you can imagine: loaded baked potatoes, parmesan mashed potatoes, steak fries, tater tots, or southwest au gratin potatoes. Many believe that potatoes are the only side dish worth serving alongside prime rib.
Customers sing the praises of the baked potato and the parmesan mashed potatoes in particular. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "The Parmesan in the potatoes makes them especially yummy." "The loaded baked potatoes were especially good ... soooo creamy and tasty," another customer wrote on Trip Advisor. Starchy potatoes are perfect for soaking up that homemade au jus and complementing the rich meat of the prime rib.
Now, if you absolutely need to sample the Firebirds prime rib but simply can't wait for the weekend, you can take advantage of the Firebar menu's prime rib sliders, which come with shaved prime rib, horseradish sauce, and crispy fried onions on brioche buns that have been toasted to perfection. However you try it, with whatever side, the consensus is that the prime rib at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is on par with some of the best you can get.