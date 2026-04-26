Avoid This Mistake When Storing Fine Wine Long-Term

The age-old adage, "aging like a fine wine" doesn't always apply literally as not all fine wines get better with age. We spoke to Eléonore Latour, chief brand officer at Maison Louis Latour to help us understand both how to build a fine wine collection and proper storage practices.

According to Latour, "one of the most common mistakes is holding onto wines for too long, without a clear plan for aging. The intention to age a wine needs to be there from the start, and it requires building the right assortment of wine and understanding which styles and vintages will age well." Certain types of wine age better than others, and there are certain characteristics to look out for when it comes to choosing which fine wines to age. Red wines with high tannin content like Cabernet Sauvignon and Nebbiolo, and high acidity white wines like Riesling age well. Complex wines will benefit from aging to develop their many tasting notes. Wines with a higher sugar content like port and sauternes will also hold up well to aging as sugar is a natural preservative.

At the other end of the spectrum, it's better to drink young, simple, fruit-forward whites like Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, reds like Pinot Noir, and Roses soon after purchase. "Select a mix of wines that are ready to drink now alongside a few that can evolve over time," says Latour. "This allows you to experience how wines change across vintages and styles."