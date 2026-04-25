The Worst Store-Bought Egg Bites Come From A Chain Known For High-Quality Food
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Egg bites are a high-protein, easy-to-eat, on-the-go breakfast item that has become pretty popular in recent years. Starbucks largely helped make egg bites a mainstream breakfast food, and these days, you can buy them frozen from a variety of different brands. To help you choose the best bites for your breakfast, we ranked 11 store-bought egg bites. After taste-testing all of these egg bites, 365 Whole Foods Market Spinach & Egg White Egg Bites were ranked as the worst in the group.
For a chain known for high-quality, organic foods, this came as a surprise. These sous vide egg bites ended up at the bottom of the list due to a grainy texture that was on the dry side and an underwhelming flavor. It should be noted that they were in contention with other brands of egg bites that use the yolks as well as the whites, so it's understandable that they were a little bland by comparison.
These spinach and egg white egg bites from Whole Foods have an impressive amount of reviews on Amazon – over 1,400 — with a modest 3.7-star rating. Some of the negative reviews agreed with our ranking, with one person saying, "These egg bites are very much overpriced [and] they have a grainy texture which I was creeped out by," adding that they "have the flavor of I would say cardboard." Another unhappy customer claimed, "The taste is something so foreign and terrible I threw it out. You can't taste the eggs or cheese."
Fans of 365 Whole Foods Market Spinach & Egg White Egg Bites approve of the macros
Negative comments aside, almost half the reviews on Amazon are five-star ratings. What did the fans of 365 Whole Foods Market Spinach & Egg White Egg Bites have to say? One customer who cooked theirs in the microwave said: "A great quick and Healthy breakfast!!" Another review titled "Yummy" claims that they taste "Just like Starbucks!" Some even reported using the egg bites as an ingredient in their breakfast, "Great taste. You can heat up a muffin or low calories toast and have a sandwich with a tomato and spinach. So many good ideas," one stated.
The serving size for these egg bites is two bites, which contain 150 calories, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 15 grams of protein. Many reviewers who are watching their macros seem to appreciate 365 Whole Foods Market Spinach & Egg White Egg Bites as a low-cal, high-protein option to start the day. The positive reviews could be due to the fact that these customers were looking specifically for egg white bites on the healthier side.
Interestingly enough, though, the second-worst-ranked egg bites (by us) were also from 365 Whole Foods — the Uncured Bacon & Cheddar variety, which includes yolks. These, too, had an unpleasant, dry texture and lacked much flavor. Perhaps Whole Foods needs to invest more in R&D when it comes to pulling off a worthy egg bite? If you have time, you may just want to make this copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites recipe and freeze some.