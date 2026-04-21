The Whole Foods Dinner Deal That Gets You 4 Meals For $35
After a particularly busy day, there's no greater feeling than knowing dinner is covered. Takeout is tempting, but it's not always cheap. Then there's the meal delivery service route, but the small portions and lack of customization can be pitfalls for families. The best option actually lies right inside your grocery store: the Whole Foods Market Build Your Own Family Meal. With this deal, you'll get four portions of dinner for $35 with no cooking or prep required.
Whole Foods' prepared meals aren't just convenient, they're also customizable. If the prepackaged meals don't pique your interest, head to the meal counter to hand-select one protein and two sides. You'll have access to simple, fresh ingredients like chicken, salmon, and veggies, or more substantial meals like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, rice and curry, spaghetti, and more.
For about $8.75 a meal, you can feed your family or have a few days' worth of healthy meals for yourself. It's the ideal meal-planning situation — nutrition information is provided for each dish — and makes for a headache-free grocery shopping experience. No more wandering the aisles for obscure ingredients for dinner or hitting up the picked-over Whole Foods hot bar after work. All you have to do is heat and eat.
How to pick the best Whole Foods family meal
Apart from fitting seamlessly into a $200 grocery budget, Whole Foods' Family Meals can please almost every palate. The counter has permanent fixtures kids will love, like beef meatballs, roasted fingerling potatoes, and smoked mozzarella pasta salad. But there's also health-conscious options for those wanting more protein and veggies, like sweet sesame tofu, garlicky green beans, and lemon grilled chicken breast. No matter your dietary restrictions or tastes, with so many possibilities to mix and match, there's bound to be something for everybody.
Meals are packed into 13-inch by 9-inch aluminum containers with lids for easy storage. When you're ready to eat, remove the lid if it's plastic, then stick it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. Just keep in mind that cook times can vary depending on ingredients. And if you're meal prepping? Put portions into separate containers, et voila! You've got four tasty meals on a budget. In our book, it's the greatest Whole Foods money-saving tip out there.