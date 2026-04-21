The Whole Foods Dinner Deal That Gets You 4 Meals For $35

After a particularly busy day, there's no greater feeling than knowing dinner is covered. Takeout is tempting, but it's not always cheap. Then there's the meal delivery service route, but the small portions and lack of customization can be pitfalls for families. The best option actually lies right inside your grocery store: the Whole Foods Market Build Your Own Family Meal. With this deal, you'll get four portions of dinner for $35 with no cooking or prep required.

Whole Foods' prepared meals aren't just convenient, they're also customizable. If the prepackaged meals don't pique your interest, head to the meal counter to hand-select one protein and two sides. You'll have access to simple, fresh ingredients like chicken, salmon, and veggies, or more substantial meals like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, rice and curry, spaghetti, and more.

For about $8.75 a meal, you can feed your family or have a few days' worth of healthy meals for yourself. It's the ideal meal-planning situation — nutrition information is provided for each dish — and makes for a headache-free grocery shopping experience. No more wandering the aisles for obscure ingredients for dinner or hitting up the picked-over Whole Foods hot bar after work. All you have to do is heat and eat.