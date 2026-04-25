This Easy Frozen Italian Dessert Lets Almonds And Cherries Shine

Italy is known for its world-class desserts, particularly the frozen ones. Gelato and tartufo are familiar chilled treats from the Mediterranean country, but tortoni is an underrated confection brimming with Italian flavor. Created in 19th-century Paris by a Neapolitan chef named Giuseppe Tortoni, the frozen mousse treat was an instant hit in the French capital and quickly spread to the surrounding areas, ultimately making its way stateside decades later.

Almonds have a long history in Italy, and their presence in tortoni stems from multiple offshoots of the nuts, namely amaretti. Made from almond flour, the intensely nutty cookies are ground into powder, folded into the tortoni's mousse foundation, and sprinkled atop the dessert. Along with the crushed amaretti, a cherry is placed on the tortoni. You can use any type of cherries you have, but rich, acidic Italian-grown amarenas are best for the job.

Though almonds and cherries are the stars of tortonis, the airy base of egg whites and whipped cream is just as tantalizing. After whipping egg whites into fluffy peaks, set them aside and combine heavy cream, vanilla extract, and confectioner's sugar. Using an electric mixer, stir the ingredients into a thick cream. Pour in some of the crushed cookies and a splash of almond extract, then continue to mix until it forms stiff peaks. Gently fold in the egg whites, then spoon the mixture into paper cups in a muffin tray. Sprinkle the remaining crushed amarettis on top, and add a cherry on top. Freeze the desserts for at least four hours before serving.