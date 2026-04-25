This Easy Frozen Italian Dessert Lets Almonds And Cherries Shine
Italy is known for its world-class desserts, particularly the frozen ones. Gelato and tartufo are familiar chilled treats from the Mediterranean country, but tortoni is an underrated confection brimming with Italian flavor. Created in 19th-century Paris by a Neapolitan chef named Giuseppe Tortoni, the frozen mousse treat was an instant hit in the French capital and quickly spread to the surrounding areas, ultimately making its way stateside decades later.
Almonds have a long history in Italy, and their presence in tortoni stems from multiple offshoots of the nuts, namely amaretti. Made from almond flour, the intensely nutty cookies are ground into powder, folded into the tortoni's mousse foundation, and sprinkled atop the dessert. Along with the crushed amaretti, a cherry is placed on the tortoni. You can use any type of cherries you have, but rich, acidic Italian-grown amarenas are best for the job.
Though almonds and cherries are the stars of tortonis, the airy base of egg whites and whipped cream is just as tantalizing. After whipping egg whites into fluffy peaks, set them aside and combine heavy cream, vanilla extract, and confectioner's sugar. Using an electric mixer, stir the ingredients into a thick cream. Pour in some of the crushed cookies and a splash of almond extract, then continue to mix until it forms stiff peaks. Gently fold in the egg whites, then spoon the mixture into paper cups in a muffin tray. Sprinkle the remaining crushed amarettis on top, and add a cherry on top. Freeze the desserts for at least four hours before serving.
Elevate homemade tortonis with these tasty twists
The simplicity of tortonis is what gives them their distinct flavor, and it's also what makes the dessert a perfect vehicle for experimentation. From adding in new flavors to switching out components for something bolder, there's plenty of room to play around with tortonis. With almonds having such a dominant presence in the dessert, including the fresh version never hurts. Along with the crushed amarettis, slivered almonds can add a nice crunch to the treat.
Roast your own almonds for a more complex taste, and then use them to garnish the tortoni. You can keep the slivered almonds plain, or toss them in honey and cinnamon for a cozy touch. When infusing the fluffy cream with an almond flavor, skip the extract and go straight for liqueur. Adding a splash to tortonis is a sweet use for amaretto that goes beyond drinks. Of course, the almond liqueur tastes prominently of the nut, but the notes of caramelized sugar and spices, balanced by a subtle bitterness, add complexity to the dessert.
Cherries are another integral part of the treat, and they don't have to just go on the surface. Use a spoon or two of the amarena cherry syrup in the cream to spread the fruit's tart taste throughout the treat. If you'd prefer to keep the cherry flavor on top, use the syrup to make a sweet rum sauce to drizzle over your tortoni.