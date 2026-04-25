Why Italians Don't Overload Pasta With Sauce — And What They Do Instead

There's no wrong way to enjoy pasta, but a more restrained approach can open your eyes to the unspoken rules when dining in Italy. Tasting Table spoke to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen," about how Italians prefer to dress their pasta. The family-owned Jasper's Restaurant has served fine Italian food for over 71 years, so Chef Mirabile knows his stuff. "In Italy, it's all about the sauce, and the pasta is usually a carriage for the beautiful sauce — but you don't wanna overload it. Just enough to lightly coat the pasta," he said. This is because you should be able to taste the pasta, not just the sauce, according to the chef.

There's a reason why expensive pasta tastes so much better. Knowing this, Chef Mirabile's advice makes sense — why would you splurge on high-quality pasta, only to sauce the noodles so heavily that the flavor and texture are indistinguishable? In Italy, pasta sauce is actually referred to as a "condimento" or condiment, which tells you how sauces are viewed: as a complement to dress and enhance the pasta, not bury it. Italians know that traditionally-made noodles with the perfect al dente bite deserve to be tasted and appreciated. If you'd like to try saucing your pasta the Italian way, Chef Mirabile's approach is super simple.