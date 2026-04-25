The Easiest Way To Figure Out How Much Pizza To Order

Deciding how much food to order for any dinner party-adjacent event can be difficult. Not only do you have to consider how many guests you have coming, but also how hungry they are, whether they're children or adults, if you're planning on serving a full meal or just light bites — you get the picture. Pizza is usually a reliable option for hosting gatherings, especially if you don't quite know how many people are attending, but have a rough estimate.

The general rule of thumb for how much pizza to order is to multiply your guests by 3/8 — meaning, assume that every person will eat three slices of pizza. This means you'll need to order about eight pizzas for 20 people or 12 pizzas for 30 people. If you, too, are bad at math, the good news is that you can also plug the number of guests you expect to attend into an online pizza calculator. Pizza Hut, for example, offers one that allows you to plug in the number of adults and children you have attending and how hungry you can expect your guests to be.