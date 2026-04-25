The Creamy Corn Bath Method That Takes Elote To New Levels
Elote, grilled Mexican street corn, is a visually loaded recipe, but the preparation of the cob is just as important as the toppings. Before any sauces or seasonings are lathered on, cooking the corn to perfection is a step that separates a mediocre recipe from an exceptional one. We asked Erasmo Casiano, chef and owner of Xiquita Restaurante Y Bar and Lucina Eatery & Bar, for tips on ensuring our next batch of elote is juicy, creamy, and leaves no leftovers behind.
"To achieve that quintessential street corn flavor, cook the corn in a buttery broth with onions, garlic and fresh epazote," the chef explains. "Take good quality corn on the cob (when it's in season, usually in the fall months) and simmer it in a buttery broth laden with corn."
Epazote is an aromatic herb commonly used in Mexican cuisine. It is pungent and offers an irreplaceable kick to any mix of herbs. When combined with buttery onion and garlic in a simmering flavor-bath, it can elevate elote.
Creating elite elote at home
When corn is prepared in a buttery milk bath or a flavorful broth, Casiano says it can be eaten straight off the cob, no mayo or crema required. But he also says, "You can always grill it if you like that toasted, charred flavor." This kind of preparation is ideal for recipes like a black bean and corn taco pasta recipe or elote-style corn dip. Once the corn is cooked to your liking, start customizing your toppings.
"If you want to add cheese, queso fresco right from the farm is supreme," Casiano suggests, before adding an almost opposite suggestion. He says, "This might be a controversial answer, but sometimes, the Kraft parmesan cheese (in the green bottle) is the perfect addition to elote, especially elote in a cup. There's something special and nostalgic about it!" Whether served on the cob or in a cup, this fresh take on elote is well positioned to become a standout star at your next cookout.