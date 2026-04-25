The Creamy Corn Bath Method That Takes Elote To New Levels

Elote, grilled Mexican street corn, is a visually loaded recipe, but the preparation of the cob is just as important as the toppings. Before any sauces or seasonings are lathered on, cooking the corn to perfection is a step that separates a mediocre recipe from an exceptional one. We asked Erasmo Casiano, chef and owner of Xiquita Restaurante Y Bar and Lucina Eatery & Bar, for tips on ensuring our next batch of elote is juicy, creamy, and leaves no leftovers behind.

"To achieve that quintessential street corn flavor, cook the corn in a buttery broth with onions, garlic and fresh epazote," the chef explains. "Take good quality corn on the cob (when it's in season, usually in the fall months) and simmer it in a buttery broth laden with corn."

Epazote is an aromatic herb commonly used in Mexican cuisine. It is pungent and offers an irreplaceable kick to any mix of herbs. When combined with buttery onion and garlic in a simmering flavor-bath, it can elevate elote.