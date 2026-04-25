This Seafood Chain Feeds A Family For Under $30 With Its Fried Platter
If you're looking for a hearty yet cost-effective way to feed a family, or if you ever felt jealous watching Homer Simpson test the limits of The Frying Dutchman's all-you-can-eat seafood special, then your next port of call might be your nearest Landry's Seafood House. Landry's offers a lavish Fried Seafood Platter featuring shrimp, fried fish, seafood-stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion rings, all for only $29.
For an additional $6, the Fried Seafood Platter can be customized with stuffed crab, while an extra $7 will get you five fried oysters when dining in. When ordering out, shrimp skewers and lobster tails can also be added for an extra charge. If you are prepared to stretch your budget to $39.90, certain Landry's locations also offer the Fried Captain's Platter, which features shrimp, oysters, beer-battered cod, jumbo crab-stuffed shrimp, bacon-wrapped shrimp en brochette, calamari, and fries. On Facebook, one customer at a Landry's in Kemah, Texas detailed that the platter included six butterfly shrimp, two crab-stuffed shrimp, four fried oysters, two catfish filets, fries, and onion rings for $29.90, adding that it was so ample that they'll "get 2 more meals out of it."
While Landry's does not appear to offer specific guidance on how many people the Fried Seafood Platter will feed, it certainly seems to be a massive culinary undertaking for most to tackle solo. On Tripadvisor, a patron of Landry's New Orleans, Louisiana location wrote, "WARNING ... Their side dishes and dinner servings are HUGE! Ordered the Fried Seafood Platter and could not finish it." Another customer satisfied by the platter commented, "For me, being full on fish is a rare, but always welcome, occurrence and Landry's delivered."
Landry's has been serving up seafood since 1947
Specializing in Gulf Coast cuisine, the Landry's Seafood House chain began in 1947 with a single restaurant, operating out of a family home In Lafayette, Louisiana. Following this initial venture, brothers Bill and Floyd Landry opened a number of Cajun restaurants throughout the 1970s, until the brand fell under the control of Landry's Inc. In the nearly eight decades since the first Landry's restaurant opened, the chain has expanded considerably, with current locations in cities including New Orleans, Houston, Orlando, and Myrtle Beach.
Certain branches of Landry's Seafood House also offer dishes that are specific to location. For example, at the Landry's in New Orleans' historic French Quarter (positioned in an enviable spot just off Jackson Square that earned the restaurant a 2024 Diners' Choice Award for Scenic View), you can expect regional delicacies like crawfish bread with mozzarella and tomatoes, or fried alligator with a Dijon cream sauce. In addition to seafood, many Landry's locations will also typically offer a range of salads, steaks, and pastas — though the gourmand-baiting temptations of Landry's seafood platters may be hard to resist, especially when they can feed a family for cheap.