This Seafood Chain Feeds A Family For Under $30 With Its Fried Platter

If you're looking for a hearty yet cost-effective way to feed a family, or if you ever felt jealous watching Homer Simpson test the limits of The Frying Dutchman's all-you-can-eat seafood special, then your next port of call might be your nearest Landry's Seafood House. Landry's offers a lavish Fried Seafood Platter featuring shrimp, fried fish, seafood-stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion rings, all for only $29.

For an additional $6, the Fried Seafood Platter can be customized with stuffed crab, while an extra $7 will get you five fried oysters when dining in. When ordering out, shrimp skewers and lobster tails can also be added for an extra charge. If you are prepared to stretch your budget to $39.90, certain Landry's locations also offer the Fried Captain's Platter, which features shrimp, oysters, beer-battered cod, jumbo crab-stuffed shrimp, bacon-wrapped shrimp en brochette, calamari, and fries. On Facebook, one customer at a Landry's in Kemah, Texas detailed that the platter included six butterfly shrimp, two crab-stuffed shrimp, four fried oysters, two catfish filets, fries, and onion rings for $29.90, adding that it was so ample that they'll "get 2 more meals out of it."

While Landry's does not appear to offer specific guidance on how many people the Fried Seafood Platter will feed, it certainly seems to be a massive culinary undertaking for most to tackle solo. On Tripadvisor, a patron of Landry's New Orleans, Louisiana location wrote, "WARNING ... Their side dishes and dinner servings are HUGE! Ordered the Fried Seafood Platter and could not finish it." Another customer satisfied by the platter commented, "For me, being full on fish is a rare, but always welcome, occurrence and Landry's delivered."