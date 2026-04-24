The 2 Words That Set Off A Chicken Chain Lawsuit

It is no secret that fried chicken is a competitive market. The "Chicken Sandwich Wars" that kicked off in 2019 were one of the all-time great fast food feuds, putting all of us on social media in front row seats to watch these various chains duke it out for sandwich supremacy. In November of 2024, however, a different sort of competition began to unfold, and this time it took place in the courtroom. The two-word phrase that started this inter-chain legal battle is one that any chicken connoisseur will know well: "original recipe."

Based on that phrase alone, most of you can probably immediately identify the plaintiff in this case. Indeed, the party that filed this trademark infringement complaint is the leviathan of the fried chicken world, the KFC Corporation. In the defendant's corner is Church's Chicken, a much smaller, though still sizable, chain sporting around 1,500 restaurants spread across 25 countries — as compared to KFC's more than 30,000 stores across 150 countries.

The nature of the complaint states that KFC is one of the best-known and most successful fried chicken brands in the world, and that its signature "Original Recipe" style of fried chicken — a trademarked title — has been a flagship product that the brand has poured extensive money and effort into promoting over many years. By using the same title for its own chicken, KFC alleges that Church's not only violated its trademark, but also irreparably damaged the fame and goodwill KFC built for its "Original Recipe" over half a century.