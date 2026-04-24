This Colorful 3-Story Florida Restaurant Is A Vintage-Filled Time Capsule That's Still Drawing Crowds

When it comes to restaurants with fun, whimsical decor, it doesn't get much more unique than The Bubble Room on Captiva Island in Florida. Opened in 1979 by the Farqhuarson family, this three-story gem was once a family home. Today, the restaurant is truly one of a kind, boasting colorful accents, vintage holiday decor, and antiques from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, including model trains.

Although The Bubble Room was shut down for nearly three years due to hurricanes in the area, it reopened in July 2025 and has been providing guests with memorable experiences ever since. Whether you decide to eat outside on one of its painted tables or venture over the yellow brick patio and through the front doors, The Bubble Room and its staff (outfitted in Boy Scout-inspired uniforms) are ready to serve you — and entertain you.

Inside the restaurant are plenty of unique seating options, including booths with tabletops featuring vintage artifacts and chandeliers hanging above, a trolley car with a deep sea diving suit nearby, and an antique love seat. There's also plenty of seating in the bar area, which features the restaurant's signature bubble string lights. Meanwhile, on just about every wall are photos of Hollywood actors of the past, license plates, and old advertisements. One room is even dedicated entirely to Christmas decorations.