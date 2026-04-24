2 Simple Yet Stunning Tea Sandwiches For A Mother's Day Spread She'll Love
Mother's Day is that special time of year when you can slow down and celebrate the woman who tirelessly keeps everything together. While there's no wrong way to show your appreciation, skipping the brunch crowds in favor of an elegant tea party at home is a great way to make her feel like royalty. And you don't need expensive china, gourmet, loose-leaf teas, and a culinary degree to pull off a stunning and delicious spread.
You just need a few thoughtful touches to set the mood and create a refined and intimate atmosphere that lets her fully relax, even for just a few hours. Some store-bought scones, a bouquet of fresh flowers, thrift-store teacups, and tabletop decor from Dollar Tree are enough to transform any table into a sophisticated and graceful setting. And to complete your spread, Watermelon Feta Tea Sandwiches and Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches are decadent additions that don't require much time or effort, which is perfect if you're busy planning other Mother's Day activities or just aren't that great of a cook.
Watermelon and Feta Tea Sandwiches
For a colorful, refreshing twist on afternoon tea snacks, these watermelon and feta tea sandwiches are the perfect addition. Instead of relying on bread, this recipe uses crisp watermelon slices to hold together the savory fillings. Inside, you'll find fresh cucumber, arugula, herbs, and a balsamic glaze. They're super easy to prepare the night before, so you aren't scrambling minutes before your event begins.
We recommend seedless watermelons and English cucumbers for this recipe to keep seeds minimal. You'll also want brick-style feta, instead of the crumbles, so it sits neatly between the small, rectangular watermelon slices. A quick pat-dry of the slices keeps things from getting too soggy. Then, you slice the cheese to match the watermelon, add cucumber, basil, mint, and arugula, then finish with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
Elevate the classic cucumber sandwich with bold ingredients to give is a spicy kick. Instead of the milder cream cheese combo, this spicy cucumber tea sandwich recipe calls for cilantro, chili, and lime. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse recommends Calabrian chilis from a jar for a sweet, smoky heat, though fresh jalapeños or habaneros work, too.
While English cucumbers are preferred for their soft seeds, traditional cucumbers work if you remove the seeds to prevent sogginess. Slice them ultra-thin (a mandolin helps here) and salt them on paper towels for 15 minutes to draw out moisture. For the filling, mix cream cheese, mayo, herbs, and chilis with a squirt of lime juice and lime zest.
Recipe: Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches