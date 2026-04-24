2 Simple Yet Stunning Tea Sandwiches For A Mother's Day Spread She'll Love

Mother's Day is that special time of year when you can slow down and celebrate the woman who tirelessly keeps everything together. While there's no wrong way to show your appreciation, skipping the brunch crowds in favor of an elegant tea party at home is a great way to make her feel like royalty. And you don't need expensive china, gourmet, loose-leaf teas, and a culinary degree to pull off a stunning and delicious spread.

You just need a few thoughtful touches to set the mood and create a refined and intimate atmosphere that lets her fully relax, even for just a few hours. Some store-bought scones, a bouquet of fresh flowers, thrift-store teacups, and tabletop decor from Dollar Tree are enough to transform any table into a sophisticated and graceful setting. And to complete your spread, Watermelon Feta Tea Sandwiches and Spicy Cucumber Tea Sandwiches are decadent additions that don't require much time or effort, which is perfect if you're busy planning other Mother's Day activities or just aren't that great of a cook.