Turn Jack Daniel's Into A Rich, Creamy Cocktail With Just One Ingredient
From a refreshing sweet tea whiskey at brunch to a stiff old fashioned during dinner, Jack Daniel's is the perfect liquor for every occasion. The whiskey's distinctly smooth taste seamlessly fits into a wide variety of drinks — especially when paired with the right ingredients. For an extra velvety Jack Daniel's cocktail, mix it with Baileys Irish Cream.
While Jack Daniel's is known for a flavor unmarred by whiskey's typical harshness, Bailey's Irish Cream's smoothness comes from its texture. The melding of quality whiskey and dairy creates an effortlessly luscious liquid. Together, Jack Daniel's and Baileys form a Jack Knife, a cozy cocktail made for late-night drinking. The classic Tennessee whiskey is layered with notes of spices, dried fruits, and oak, while the Irish cream liqueur tastes of chocolate and vanilla tinged with caramel. The complementary notes blend together easily, forming a warm, inviting nightcap.
A classic Jack Knife cocktail features equal parts Jack Daniel's and Baileys, producing an even-tasting, smooth result. However, you can add an extra half ounce of Baileys for a creamier, sweeter finish, or use more Jack if you want a bolder kick. Once you've measured out each drink, pour them into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake until they're well-combined and thoroughly chilled before straining into a glass.
Transform a Jack Knife into the ultimate nightcap with these additions
The humble blend of Jack Daniel's and Baileys is perfect for having a quick, cozy drink before heading off to bed, but the cocktail can easily be upgraded. Whether you're hosting or want a gourmet late-night drink, the Jack Knife does exceptionally well with other ingredients. Lean into the sweet, smokiness of the pairing with a dash of cocoa bitters and chocolate shavings or dark coffee beans atop the drink.
Speaking of coffee beans, the Jack Knife can easily go from a nightcap cocktail to a drink that keeps the night going. Make a caffeine-infused simple syrup by dissolving sugar in an equal amount of freshly-brewed espresso. The bittersweet syrup elevates the rich cocktail, bringing out the deeper notes of both the Jack Daniel's and Baileys.
Aside from playing around with the various ingredients you can add to the cocktail, experiment with various Jack Daniel's whiskeys for a unique taste. The classic Old No. 7 works well in a Jack Knife, but the brand's Bonded whiskey is more complex, with notes of maple, seared corn, and toasted marshmallow that complements Baileys. For a drink that leans totally into dessert territory, opt for the Tennessee Honey whiskey. If you get a hankering for food while sipping on a Jack Knife, the cocktail is exquisite with charcuterie boards featuring nutty cheeses, smoked, salty meats, and bitter chocolates.