Forget Peppers. Make Onions Your Go-To Ingredient For Savory Stuffed Dinners

Travel eastward through Middle Eastern kitchens, and you will find that stuffed onions are just as much of a delight as stuffed peppers. Many know them as "soğan dolması", a Turkish delicacy that can also be found in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they grace dining tables as a cherished tradition. This dish and its many variations have stood the test of time (and distance) all these years, and for good reasons. So, the next time you're thinking about making stuffed peppers for dinner, maybe pull out the onions instead.

Switching from bell peppers to onions also means trading that familiar tender-crisp texture for the bulb vegetable's eclectic charm. While the structure won't hold up as well, you might enjoy the onions' papery softness more than you'd think. It's so silky and tender from the heat and surrounding juices that it practically melds onto the filling, making each bite a whole lot more seamless than what you'd normally get with bell peppers.

That exterior soaks up every bit of flavor from the sauce outside, so you're getting more than just the onions' caramelized, savory-sweet taste (gorgeous as it may already be). The heartiness feels like it blooms from within, lacing through the meaty filling and woven into each of the onions' concentric layers. That signature peppery aroma always lingers in the undertone, elevating the fillings' savory richness and harmonizing with tiny herby nuances. It's the kind of subtle depth you really don't get with bell peppers.