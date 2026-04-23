Forget Peppers. Make Onions Your Go-To Ingredient For Savory Stuffed Dinners
Travel eastward through Middle Eastern kitchens, and you will find that stuffed onions are just as much of a delight as stuffed peppers. Many know them as "soğan dolması", a Turkish delicacy that can also be found in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they grace dining tables as a cherished tradition. This dish and its many variations have stood the test of time (and distance) all these years, and for good reasons. So, the next time you're thinking about making stuffed peppers for dinner, maybe pull out the onions instead.
Switching from bell peppers to onions also means trading that familiar tender-crisp texture for the bulb vegetable's eclectic charm. While the structure won't hold up as well, you might enjoy the onions' papery softness more than you'd think. It's so silky and tender from the heat and surrounding juices that it practically melds onto the filling, making each bite a whole lot more seamless than what you'd normally get with bell peppers.
That exterior soaks up every bit of flavor from the sauce outside, so you're getting more than just the onions' caramelized, savory-sweet taste (gorgeous as it may already be). The heartiness feels like it blooms from within, lacing through the meaty filling and woven into each of the onions' concentric layers. That signature peppery aroma always lingers in the undertone, elevating the fillings' savory richness and harmonizing with tiny herby nuances. It's the kind of subtle depth you really don't get with bell peppers.
Here's how you can make stuffed onions and have fun with them
If you've been looking for Middle Eastern meat dishes to try beyond kebabs, stuffed onions hit the mark in every way. If you're looking for a way to jazz up an ordinary dinner night, stuffed onions are also the dish to make. Starting off, find the types of onions that are heavy and firm with great flavor prominence, such as yellow onions. Then, parboil them for the layers to soften and separate. Stuff the filling into each layer and gently press to tighten afterward. You can also pour a thin, liquidy tomato sauce over the stuffed onions. In Middle Eastern recipes, they are then covered with parchment paper for the first 30 minutes of baking, then another 20 minutes bare or until they have turned golden brown.
Don't overlook the filling. This is also how you get creative with stuffed onions. Basal mahshi is another Middle Eastern stuffed vegetable dish you can try, using spiced ground meat, pine nuts, basmati rice, tomato paste, and pomegranate molasses for the filling. Venturing into Asian cuisine, you only need to use Asian flavorings (soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, minced ginger, etc.) for both the filling and the sauce. It will be just as though you're eating dumplings — sans the doughy wrappers. Alternatively, you can try chopped bacon as the main protein for a smoky richness, sauteed with mushrooms and breadcrumbs. All the way from France, the infamous French onion is another splendid spin. Instead of ground meat, stuff the onions with Gruyère cheese and caramelized onions for cheesy, savory-sweet forkfuls.