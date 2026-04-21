This One Reusable Option Can Replace Hundreds Of Plastic Bags Each Year

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The global population uses about 5 trillion plastic bags annually, per stats from The World Counts. Different countries have varying levels of use, as reported by National Geographic, with Denmark using an average of only four single-use plastic bags per year per citizen, for example, while Americans use a staggering 365 single-use plastic bags each year. Dependency on single-use plastic comes with a massive environmental toll. Plastic bags cannot break down organically, but they do shed microplastics into the environment, which inevitably wind up in our bodies (you might be eating a credit card's worth of plastic each week without even realizing it). Unfortunately, in our modern world, it's nearly impossible to eliminate all plastics from your life, but a great way to start is by replacing single-use plastic bags in your kitchen with something you can use over and over again for years.

Sealable, washable, and reusable silicone bags are a perfect replacement for gallon zip-top bags, sandwich bags, and any other food-storage plastic bags you can think of. Our favorite is the Stasher Premium Silicone Reusable Food Storage Bags, which come in a pack of four and have a variety of sizes to serve all your food storage needs. They are perfect for bringing snacks in the car, for transporting your sandwich to work, and for meal prep storage in the refrigerator. Reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive, with one customer saying that the silicone bags are easy to open and close even straight from the freezer, and that they've "saved so many other plastic storage bags from the landfill by using these and [there are] no weird smells or stains that get trapped in the silicone."