This Decadent Aldi Cookie Is A Favorite In My House
Aldi's cookie selection is quite vast, but that's not to say that they're all a hit. A Tasting Table writer tried 16 cookies from Aldi, and some were winners, while others suffered from problems such as graininess, blandness, or too artificial a flavor. But my favorite cookie wasn't even on the list! Benton's Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits are phenomenal thanks to their buttery, crumbly, mildly crisp base and the thick layer of chocolate over top. I prefer the dark chocolate version, but there's a milk chocolate one as well, if you like something on the milder side. These cookies look and taste luxurious, and I think they are the perfect complement to a cup of coffee or tea. But I typically don't get that far and just eat them alone.
The cookie itself is wonderfully crumbly with buttery undertones you'd expect in this type of biscuit, while the chocolate portion has a bittersweet taste. These are the perfect treat to put out for company, but you can keep them as a family snack as well. Even my toddler is a fan — yes, with the mildly bitter touch from the dark chocolate. The butter biscuits feel chic and European because, well, they are actually imported from Germany; luckily, you don't need a plane ticket to enjoy these sweets. Although that's not too much of a shocker since you'll find plenty of German goodies at Aldi.
Recent changes to the cookie and what people say
Now, I will say Aldi has recently revamped the cookie packaging and tweaked the formula of the cookies inside. Previously, the cookies used wheat syrup, but now include glucose syrup. They are now called "dark chocolate flavored," so do what you will with that information. While there are some other ingredient tweaks, they still have chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, and butterfat, which I'd say are pretty important to the overall flavor profile. That aside, I think they still hold up and are a terrific household staple anytime we want a treat or even to put out to impress guests. But then again, I don't have both versions to do a side-by-side comparison. Redditors say they don't taste as delectable as before, but you'll hear chatter that they're anything from terrible to tasting the same.
Even with the wishy-washy sentiments, the new versions are clearly beloved, because you can find resellers listing the item on places like eBay and Amazon for a huge markup. Others think the cookies are quite amazing, not just me. One Redditor says that they are reminiscent of the cookies they used to enjoy at their grandparents' house in Germany, so it seems like they're pretty authentic. While one serving is listed as two cookies, others disagree that it's more like half a box or perhaps the entire thing. I know I definitely had to close the box and actively attempt to quit noshing because they are incredibly easy to devour. The flavors aren't revolutionary or mind-bending, but they are amazing, well-made, and eye-catching, too.
Next time you're at Aldi, make sure to stock up on these or perhaps the milk chocolate ones; pair them with one of Aldi's best coffees: The well-rounded Barissimo French roast.