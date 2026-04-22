This Decadent Aldi Cookie Is A Favorite In My House

Now, I will say Aldi has recently revamped the cookie packaging and tweaked the formula of the cookies inside. Previously, the cookies used wheat syrup, but now include glucose syrup. They are now called "dark chocolate flavored," so do what you will with that information. While there are some other ingredient tweaks, they still have chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, and butterfat, which I'd say are pretty important to the overall flavor profile. That aside, I think they still hold up and are a terrific household staple anytime we want a treat or even to put out to impress guests. But then again, I don't have both versions to do a side-by-side comparison. Redditors say they don't taste as delectable as before, but you'll hear chatter that they're anything from terrible to tasting the same.

Even with the wishy-washy sentiments, the new versions are clearly beloved, because you can find resellers listing the item on places like eBay and Amazon for a huge markup. Others think the cookies are quite amazing, not just me. One Redditor says that they are reminiscent of the cookies they used to enjoy at their grandparents' house in Germany, so it seems like they're pretty authentic. While one serving is listed as two cookies, others disagree that it's more like half a box or perhaps the entire thing. I know I definitely had to close the box and actively attempt to quit noshing because they are incredibly easy to devour. The flavors aren't revolutionary or mind-bending, but they are amazing, well-made, and eye-catching, too.

Next time you're at Aldi, make sure to stock up on these or perhaps the milk chocolate ones; pair them with one of Aldi's best coffees: The well-rounded Barissimo French roast.