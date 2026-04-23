The Key Steps For Brewing Coffee, According To Starbucks' Training Manual

However you feel about Starbucks, the people who work there end up learning a lot about brewing coffee. People who apply to be baristas at Starbucks go through a pretty extensive training programs, which expects them to not just know how to make the company's products, but about the nuances of different coffee growing regions, and how coffee is produced and roasted. And that detail-orientated training continues all the way through the brewing process. Each step has key points and measurements Starbucks baristas are expected to follow, and the entire process is separated into four key steps: grinding, brewing, tasting, and storing.

This comes from the Starbucks' company training manual (via Scribd). Starbucks demands that coffee is ground fresh, because ground beans quickly start losing flavor as soon as they are exposed to oxygen. In fact, coffee can lose most of its aroma in just 15 minutes after grinding. Also essential to the grinding process at Starbucks is getting the correct amount of coffee to start, and using the proper grind size. The company follows the standard recommendations of using a fine grind for pour over, a medium fine for drip, and coarse grinds for French press and cold brew.

Grind size for each is chosen based on how long the coffee is exposed to water. A finer grind allows flavor to be extracted faster, making it the standard for low exposure pour overs. If the wrong grind is used, coffee can end up over, or under, extracted. Under-extracted coffee is thin and acidic, while over-extracted coffee is bitter.