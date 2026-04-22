McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is Only Worth Ordering With This Customization

McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish is made with wild-caught Alaska pollock, sourced from sustainable fisheries, has been a menu staple for over 60 years. While the classic sandwich is tasty as-is, there are a number of delicious ways to customize your Filet-O-Fish. From double filet and extra cheese, to a wild "surf-and-turf" version with a burger patty, the possibilities are wide open — but not all hacks are created equal.

Although many people go over-the-top by stacking their sandwiches to the extreme, I prefer to rein it in and build a Filet-O-Fish that's more balanced on all levels. Try this — order your sandwich with two filet patties, sub mayo for tartar sauce, then add pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted bun. This customization adds contrast in both texture and structure with the crunch helping cut through the potential sogginess diners often complain about. Swapping tartar for mayo also creates a smoother, more neutral base that I believe culinarians would appreciate. I lovingly call this the Filet-O-Phile.

You can take this hack even further by tossing the bottom bun. Flip the sandwich and enjoy it open-faced, which enhances the flavor of the fish, creating an overall better bite that doesn't get bogged down by needless bread. Minus the extra layer of bread, the fish stays crisp longer and the toppings come through more clearly. Keeping the top bun is an insider move — it's fuller, softer, and richer when perfectly golden brown.