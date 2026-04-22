McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is Only Worth Ordering With This Customization
McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish is made with wild-caught Alaska pollock, sourced from sustainable fisheries, has been a menu staple for over 60 years. While the classic sandwich is tasty as-is, there are a number of delicious ways to customize your Filet-O-Fish. From double filet and extra cheese, to a wild "surf-and-turf" version with a burger patty, the possibilities are wide open — but not all hacks are created equal.
Although many people go over-the-top by stacking their sandwiches to the extreme, I prefer to rein it in and build a Filet-O-Fish that's more balanced on all levels. Try this — order your sandwich with two filet patties, sub mayo for tartar sauce, then add pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted bun. This customization adds contrast in both texture and structure with the crunch helping cut through the potential sogginess diners often complain about. Swapping tartar for mayo also creates a smoother, more neutral base that I believe culinarians would appreciate. I lovingly call this the Filet-O-Phile.
You can take this hack even further by tossing the bottom bun. Flip the sandwich and enjoy it open-faced, which enhances the flavor of the fish, creating an overall better bite that doesn't get bogged down by needless bread. Minus the extra layer of bread, the fish stays crisp longer and the toppings come through more clearly. Keeping the top bun is an insider move — it's fuller, softer, and richer when perfectly golden brown.
How this Filet-O-Fish hack boosts texture and balance
If dare to order a Filet-O-Fish this way, a few tiny tweaks can take your flavor even further. One of the easiest, yet most impactful, upgrades is to request your sandwich be made fresh. It's a simple ask that should guarantee the fish is at its peak crispiness, and since we're loading up with double fish, this is key to making this version truly superb. With the addition of the crisp pickles and lettuce, that contrast between crunchy and creamy is what sets this customization apart. Ask for a seeded bun to create even more texture.
Sauce-wise, sticking with mayo keeps the sandwich cohesive, but feel free to play with it to discover your own favorite augmentations. For example, a light flourish of ketchup (mixed with mayo) can add a subtle tanginess without overpowering the other components. The goal is not to overdo it; sometimes balance outranks excess.
Even something seemingly basic, like asking for a slightly toasted bun, can make all the difference. Most trained chefs (that I know) are keen on balancing, not just ingredients and flavors, but also texture and composition. For our purposes, however, it doesn't have to look good — just taste good. If you've been ordering the revered Filet-O-Fish the same way for years, give this version a try — you might just wonder why you didn't think of it sooner.