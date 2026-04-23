Here's What Trader Joe's Imitation Crab Meat Is Really Made From

Trader Joe's doesn't take adding items to its permanent lineup lightly, which is why it was so exciting to see them finally release an imitation crab product last year. Trader Joe's imitation crab brought the versatility of this classic California roll ingredient to the company's devoted clientele, who had been asking for it for years. Labeled "Surimi," which is the traditional Japanese name, imitation crab has many uses beyond sushi. It makes a great topping for salads and soup and can even be turned into a tasty crab dip — all at a fraction of the price of the real thing. But when you eat TJ's imitation crab, what are you actually putting in your body?

Trader Joe's Surimi Imitation Crabmeat is made the same way most brands are: with processed white fish. In most cases (including the TJ's version), the fish used is Alaskan pollock. So, while it may not be crab, it is still real seafood. Imitation crab is made by grinding white fish into a paste, then adding binding agents, sugar, and crab flavoring that mimics the texture and taste of the real thing. In Trader Joe's case, it's surimi uses pea starch as the binder, and utilizes natural flavors. While real crab is often used to flavor imitation crab, other shellfish like shrimp and scallops sometimes substitute. Finally, while some other imitation crab gets its color from artificial food dyes, TJ's coloring comes from tomato lycopene extract.