Give Donuts A Crispy Upgrade In A Waffle Iron For Caramelized Flavor

Donuts are a thing of beauty just as they are. While you may think there's no room for improvement, do yourself a favor and toss a few into the waffle maker. Though this trick didn't make our list of the absolute best uses for your waffle iron, it really should have. Because with just the addition of this one heated-kitchen-tool, we've found the easiest hack to up-level a simple glazed donut into blissful, crispy-edged, sticky-glazed, finger-lickin' goodness.

This tip works perfectly if you're flying solo. It's a 1-to-1 operation in a mini waffle maker. If you plan on whipping up a batch for the kids, opt for maximum waffling by smashing four at a time in a standard-size waffle iron. As for which type of donut to use, perhaps the best n this case is the king of donut waffling — Krispy Kreme Original Glazed (or any similar raised glazed). Cake donuts, on the other hand, tend to fall apart or crumb out.

Once your iron has come to temp, just pop in a donut (or four) and drop the lid, letting gravity and heat soften the donut a bit first. After about 30 seconds or so, apply gentle pressure to the lid to lightly mash the donut into its waffle shape. Just be careful not to over-flatten your donut. Once done, remove from the waffle maker with a fork (not your hands) and get ready to enjoy a warm and gooey raised glaze. The caramelization from the melted the glaze, coupled with the crisp edges and contrasting still-pillowy-soft insides creates a whole new experience you won't want to miss.