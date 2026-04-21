Move Over Cabbage: The High-Fiber Leafy Green You're Missing Out On

Fiber is quickly overtaking protein as the nutrient of note. With this in mind, it's good to consider which vegetables are an ideal source of this crucial carb, which helps to improve digestive health. Though cabbage has been widely lauded as an affordable vegetable that's nutrient-rich and good for the gut, it turns out that turnip greens have even more fiber per serving.

Of everything you need to know about turnip greens, the most important is that they come from the top of a turnip and are usually chopped off and discarded when preparing the rest of the vegetable for a meal. Rather than tossing out these tasty and nutrient-dense greens, prepare them for a fiber-filled side dish. Cabbage is certainly a versatile vegetable in its own right, but, when compared to turnip greens in terms of fiber, the dark green former discards are a clear winner.

While the two are both cruciferous, leafy greens with a difference in taste and texture, the nutritional numbers don't lie. One cup of cooked cabbage contains roughly a gram and a half of fiber, whereas the same amount of cooked turnip greens has about 5 grams of fiber. In addition to being filled with fiber, turnip greens also surpass cabbage in calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium per serving. As far as preparation options, cabbage still reigns supreme; however, you can easily saute turnip greens like spinach for a unique side dish.