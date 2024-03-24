Saute Turnip Greens Like Spinach For A More Unique Side Dish

Sauteing turnip greens is almost as simple as sauteing spinach but with a little extra prep. First, you must track down some greens to cook. While some grocery stores carry turnip greens or turnips with their greens still attached, many do not, making it a bit of a challenge to locate some. The easiest approach is to attend a local farmers market during turnip season — which runs from late fall through early spring — as they are more likely to have the greens available along with the root vegetable.

Once you've got some on hand, simply wash and chop the leaves, being sure to remove any extra-thick portions of stem that would be unpleasant to chew. From there, you can saute them in a pan with some oil for just a few minutes until they are wilted and tender. When it comes to seasoning this versatile ingredient, you can easily reference recipes for dishes that feature other leafy greens you cook with.

For example, try mimicking the approach from this easy sauteed spinach soup and toss the turnip greens with garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper. For a more indulgent option, take inspiration from these sauteed dandelion greens and sprinkle in a handful of grated parmesan. If you want to get a bit more original, we recommend embracing the slightly spicy flavor of these greens by adding hot red pepper flakes or some equally piquant diced onion.