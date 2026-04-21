The Best Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavor On The Shelves Has A Southern Twist

Mac and cheese almost always hits — even the boxed kind when you're craving those creamy, cheesy noodles but don't have time to make it from scratch. Kraft is one of the most popular brands on the shelves when it comes to boxed mac and cheese, and the robust lineup offers quite a range of flavors and consistencies. Lucky for you, a Tasting Table reviewer did the hard work by tasting and ranking 13 different varieties of Kraft mac and cheese – from Thick 'n Creamy (which you should leave out of your shopping cart) to Jalapeño to Ranch. The winner? Deluxe Southern Homestyle.

As our writer put it, "This flavor takes all the cheesy goodness of the Deluxe Cheddar, but adds crispy breadcrumbs and a black pepper seasoning packet to boot — what's not to love?" A pepper-forward seasoning and hints of garlic and onion are also mentioned, giving this boxed mac a more complex flavor profile than your typical "original" flavor (which ranked sixth). It was also the only Kraft Mac and Cheese to include a bread crumb topping.

The "deluxe" varieties differ from the original Kraft boxed mac and cheeses in that they include packets of actual sauce (made with real cheese), not a powdered mix. The Southern Homestyle twist seems to be that there is a seasoning blend to mix in that contains black pepper, garlic, onion, buttermilk, and bread crumbs to finish the dish. So how do these ingredients make the mac and cheese "Southern" homestyle?