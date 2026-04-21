How Paul McCartney Tweaks Margaritas To Make His Own Unique 'Maccarita'
After over 60 years in the spotlight, you'd think famed Beatles singer Paul McCartney would be all out of surprises, but he's still unveiling more and more about himself every year. In 2024, he shared with "Meat Free Monday" that after a show, "before we change back into our 'day clothes,' I have a margarita to drink, which is always very welcome!" It may come as less of a surprise to those who follow Sir McCartney closely, as he shared the recipe for his self-proclaimed 'Maccarita' on his daughter's Discovery Plus show, "Mary McCartney Serves It Up," a few years prior.
According to a clip of the show from YouTube, the recipe consists of three shots of tequila, one shot of Cointreau, one shot of triple sec, lime juice, and two juiced clementines (here's what to look for when buying clementines, in case you need it). Begin by adding the tequila, Cointreau, and triple sec to a cocktail shaker, then add the clementine juice and lime juice. Add fresh ice to the shaker, seal the lid, and shake "until your hand gets cold," or roughly 15-20 seconds. McCartney is a fan of rubbing a sliced lime on his margarita glass and then rolling it in a layer of fine salt, though he also wipes a small section clear, "in case you don't want the salt."
The Maccarita builds on a classic margarita recipe
McCartney's Maccarita isn't all too different from a classic margarita, but it does contain more liquor than usual, which is why he said in the video that "you don't want to drink too many of these." A classic recipe typically includes only tequila and triple sec (like in these 12 essential tips for crafting the perfect margarita), but the Maccarita adds a third orange liqueur and a higher quantity of shots. Also, perhaps most notably, the Maccarita utilizes fresh clementine juice, which isn't standard in a classic lime-focused margarita.
Though McCartney didn't share specifically why he prefers a Maccarita or how he created it, his daughter did note that he "is famous for this cocktail." He's apparently so well known for it that there are rumors venues are warned to have his Maccarita ingredients prepped and ready for him upon arrival. Some performers have a pre-show ritual, some performers have a post-show ritual, but it seems that McCartney simply enjoys drinking his Maccaritas at any time of day and under any circumstance, as we discovered in these 15 foods and drinks that Paul McCartney loves.