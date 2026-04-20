This NYC Donut Shop Still Charges Just $1 For Fresh Baked Goods
You can't get much for $1 anymore. An add-on to a fast food meal, maybe, or else a milk swap in your coffee (if you live in the right city). Even a bottle of water usually retails for triple the price these days. But there is still one small coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, selling donuts for just $1 each –- and they are some of the best around.
Shaikh's Place Donut Shoppe is located in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood in southern Brooklyn. The independently-owned business is run by Shaikh Kalam, a Calcutta native who started working at the shop as an engineering student back in 1983, as per The New York Times. Having fallen in love with the store and its light, yeast-raised confections, Kalam ended up purchasing the business from Carlo Radicella in 1994 after the former owner had a stroke.
The shop has been open since 1961 and Kalam has kept much of the original decor, including Radicella's sign. Walking inside feels like stepping into "a time machine to old school Brooklyn", as one reviewer puts it. Shaikh's Place isn't very modern or trendy. Like all the best donut places, the 24-hour operation revolves around the food. Mainly the light, tender donuts that cost just $1 each.They're so good, Shaikh's Place might just be contender for one of the best donut shops in each state.
What to order at Shaikh's Place Donut Shoppe
Kalam makes everything fresh everyday and the menu features the most popular types of donuts. Think chocolate frosted, jelly, Boston creme pie, sprinkles, and more. There are cake donuts too, which are a hit, and the glazed donuts have been called "heavenly" online. One Facebook user described them as "light pillows of deliciousness", while another said Shaikh's Place was "one of the best".
The shop has also been praised on Yelp, where a customer wrote, "This hidden gem..has some of the best doughnuts in NYC! Doughnuts are always fresh and soft." A Reddit user said they drive all the way from Bay Ridge to visit the shop, while an Instagram user said they've been visiting for over 28 years. "Always the best prices. All their donuts are super fresh and delicious."
Kalam has also introduced other items over the years, like tacos, burgers, and breakfasts that are particularly popular. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Omelettes are perfection. My bacon is exactly as I requested. Portions are hearty". Of course, people love the prices too, and the ambience evokes a lot of nostalgia. One Google reviewer summed it up with the following: "A classic spot!! This is the type of place you'd see in an old movie but right here in the modern day...Amazing prices!!! Like almost unbelievable, but cash only." Even if you need to run to an ATM, Shaikh's Place is definitely worth a visit if you have a couple bucks spare.