This NYC Donut Shop Still Charges Just $1 For Fresh Baked Goods

You can't get much for $1 anymore. An add-on to a fast food meal, maybe, or else a milk swap in your coffee (if you live in the right city). Even a bottle of water usually retails for triple the price these days. But there is still one small coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, selling donuts for just $1 each –- and they are some of the best around.

Shaikh's Place Donut Shoppe is located in the Sheepshead Bay neighborhood in southern Brooklyn. The independently-owned business is run by ​​Shaikh Kalam, a Calcutta native who started working at the shop as an engineering student back in 1983, as per The New York Times. Having fallen in love with the store and its light, yeast-raised confections, Kalam ended up purchasing the business from Carlo Radicella in 1994 after the former owner had a stroke.

The shop has been open since 1961 and Kalam has kept much of the original decor, including Radicella's sign. Walking inside feels like stepping into "a time machine to old school Brooklyn", as one reviewer puts it. Shaikh's Place isn't very modern or trendy. Like all the best donut places, the 24-hour operation revolves around the food. Mainly the light, tender donuts that cost just $1 each.They're so good, Shaikh's Place might just be contender for one of the best donut shops in each state.