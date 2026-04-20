Here's How Long It Takes A Filet-O-Fish To Get From The Fryer To Your Bag

The biggest selling point of fast food is its convenience — the fast prep, quick satiety, and availability on the go. The experience is geared toward a speedy pace of life, a stark contrast to sitting down in a restaurant and eating a slow meal. As customers, we almost value the speed of service over the quality of the food when it comes to quick-serve restaurants. We want our order within a few minutes, balanced nutrition or not. If you're among the Filet-O-Fish apologists that enjoy McDonald's only fish sandwich, your order generally takes around six minutes to make from scratch.

The first step is frying the fish, which takes exactly three minutes and 15 seconds, per McDonald's. Then, according to a Reddit comment from a McDonald's employee, the bun gets steamed for 12 seconds, and all that's left to do is assemble the sandwich, just around the four-minute mark. The Filet-O-Fish is assembled directly in the box. The bun halves are placed in the two box compartments; the top bun gets a squirt of tartar sauce, the bottom bun gets the (infamous) half slice of cheese. The fish is then placed onto the tartar sauce and the box gets flipped shut — apparently, this is done to avoid any dents in the soft bun left by fingers, although the method does result in a sandwich that's commonly off-center. Taking these assembly steps into consideration, the whole process should ideally take about six minutes from start to finish.