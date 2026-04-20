45 Minutes From Pittsburgh Is This Old-School Americana Diner Where You Don't Even Have To Get Out Of Your Car

Looking for a retro diner experience and delicious, all-American eats all for a low price? Head about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh to Bridgewater where you'll find local gem Jerry's Curb Service. If you're looking for the best diner in every state, this just might be Pennsylvania's.

Jerry's Curb Service first opened in 1947, when drive-in diners were becoming all the rage. At these spots, carhops delivered your food so you could enjoy burgers, fries, and shakes in the comfort of your own car. Founder Jerry Reed was inspired by drive-ins he saw in the Midwest while traveling home after serving in the military. The original location was in Chippewa Township, but over time, it moved to Bridgewater. In the 1970s, Reed's son Bruce took the reins and kept Jerry's Curb Service in the family.

Jerry's became a hit and stayed that way with food better than your average drive-in or drive-thru fast food joint. Jerry Reed believed in chopping fresh produce for the day each morning, and cooking everything fresh rather than using frozen food or reheating anything. Burgers are the number-one seller, but there are also chicken and steak sandwiches, fries, salads, onion rings, jalapeño poppers, and more, all at prices under about $12. The real unique draw, of course, is the old-fashioned Americana atmosphere. Jerry's has that chrome, 1950s diner look, and the carhop service maintains the vibe. Modern systems inside the kitchen keep things running smoothly, so it's an enjoyable blast from the past.