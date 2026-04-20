45 Minutes From Pittsburgh Is This Old-School Americana Diner Where You Don't Even Have To Get Out Of Your Car
Looking for a retro diner experience and delicious, all-American eats all for a low price? Head about 45 minutes outside of Pittsburgh to Bridgewater where you'll find local gem Jerry's Curb Service. If you're looking for the best diner in every state, this just might be Pennsylvania's.
Jerry's Curb Service first opened in 1947, when drive-in diners were becoming all the rage. At these spots, carhops delivered your food so you could enjoy burgers, fries, and shakes in the comfort of your own car. Founder Jerry Reed was inspired by drive-ins he saw in the Midwest while traveling home after serving in the military. The original location was in Chippewa Township, but over time, it moved to Bridgewater. In the 1970s, Reed's son Bruce took the reins and kept Jerry's Curb Service in the family.
Jerry's became a hit and stayed that way with food better than your average drive-in or drive-thru fast food joint. Jerry Reed believed in chopping fresh produce for the day each morning, and cooking everything fresh rather than using frozen food or reheating anything. Burgers are the number-one seller, but there are also chicken and steak sandwiches, fries, salads, onion rings, jalapeño poppers, and more, all at prices under about $12. The real unique draw, of course, is the old-fashioned Americana atmosphere. Jerry's has that chrome, 1950s diner look, and the carhop service maintains the vibe. Modern systems inside the kitchen keep things running smoothly, so it's an enjoyable blast from the past.
Fans adore Jerry's Curb Service -- and its famous French-fry salad
Locals and out-of-town visitors alike love Jerry's Curb Service. It's open from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. everyday, so attracts all kinds of groups from families to dates. A quick scan of reviews tells you this is one of the top diners that need to be on your bucket list.
"Great memories growing up going to Jerry's every weekend during the summer," comments one person on an Instagram post about the eatery. Another diner chimes in: "One of the best burgers I've ever had. Love this place." One person even points out Jerry's is "like Sonic but better!", if you love the Sonic concept but want a more authentic feel. Fans on Instagram and Yelp also praise the fact that there's a "Mutt Burger" for your four-legged family members, who are easy to bring since there's no indoor seating, and that Bruce Reed's other business, Bruster's, is right next door for ice cream.
As if all of that wasn't enough, there's one last major draw for Jerry's Curb Service: It is the home of Pittsburgh's own legendary creation, the French fry-topped salad. A customer ordered a bun-less steak sandwich and fries at Jerry's back in the 1960s and made his own steak, fry, and ranch dressing salad. This inspired the diner, who added the greens in and made it an official menu item. Today, you can get a fry-topped salad with sirloin steak, chopped steak, breaded chicken, or grilled chicken.