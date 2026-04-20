The Unexpected Role Green Tea Played In The American Revolution

Tea was such a central fixture of life for the American Colonists that its taxation was the springboard for the American Revolution. During the late 18th-century, early Americans collectively put away a whopping 1.2 million pounds of tea every single year — and the nation's first presidents were among them. Both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were recorded as enjoying copious amounts of green tea — the same sort tossed overboard during the Boston Tea Party.

Even though the bulk of the tea drank in the colonies was black, green tea represented roughly 33% of all tea exported from China during the 1700s, according to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. Hyson green tea — a Chinese crop picked during the peak-quality springtime season — was an especially popular brew at the time. It was also a personal favorite of the aforementioned Founding Fathers. In a letter to Thomas Knox dated December 30, 1757, Washington ordered "6 lb. best Hyson Tea" and "6 lb. best Green Ditto" tea (via National Archives).

During this time, Washington would have been serving as the commander of the Virginia Regiment during the French and Indian War. The following year, he was elected to the House of Burgesses to represent Frederick County. Another time, while laid up at home nursing a long illness, the then-unmarried Washington wrote to his neighbor, Sarah Cary Fairfax, in 1757 requesting some supplies, which included "a Pound, or a smaller quantity if you can't spare that, of Hyson Tea" (via George Washington's Mount Vernon).