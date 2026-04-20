Cold Stone Creamery's To-Go Pints And Quarts Can Rival The Cost Of A Sit-Down Meal

Can you put a price on good ice cream? Well, yes, actually — that's how the ice cream business works. The more relevant question is whether that price is worth it. Cold Stone Creamery has carved out a successful niche and set itself apart by making decadently creamy "super-premium" ice cream in-house daily and offering customers the chance to add fruit, nuts, candy, or cake to their specifications on Cold Stone's eponymous frozen granite slab.

Nevertheless, the chain has faced some backlash from those who feel the prices at certain Cold Stone locations may not be worth it. In a video posted on TikTok on December 7, 2025, which has since accrued almost 100,000 likes, a user highlighted the prices at a Cold Stone Creamery outlet in New York city's Times Square. The prices, which were partially hand-written and taped to the existing board, listed a pint of ice cream going for $16.99, a quart for $21.99, and a triple pint for $27.99. The poster wrote that he would "die on a cross ... and be buried alive" before ever paying that much for ice cream, concluding: "Y'all crazy."

The TikTok user's outrage soon prompted others to share similar complaints. On a Reddit thread devoted to the video, one user commented they paid $13 for an artisan lemon curd and blueberry basil ice cream from a local business, describing it as "amazing" but "still a stretch," and said they could not imagine spending 30% more for Cold Stone's "mass-produced" product. Another stated, "for that kind of money I can just buy an ice cream maker!"