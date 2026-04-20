10 Jamie Oliver-Approved Tips For Making Pasta Go From Good To Great

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Jamie Oliver's no-frills approach to cooking is admired by many, and the chef has sold tens of millions of copies of his ever-growing collection of recipe books, now numbering well over 30 titles. Oliver champions fresh, simple ingredients, aiming to maximize flavor with minimal effort, and something that features in many of his dishes is pasta.

Quick to prep and endlessly customizable, pasta is a go-to for weeknight dinners, speedy lunches, and elegant date-night dinners alike. This carb-forward base pairs well with an array of flavor-packed sauces, proteins, and veggies, whether you're in the mood for something light and zesty or decadently creamy. While you might already have a few trusty pasta dishes in your recipe rotation, there's always room to refine your technique. And, what better place to pick up some tips than from "The Naked Chef" himself?

Oliver has provided countless pasta-related tips across his books, television shows, and social media videos over the years. Forever highlighting how easy it can be to elevate even the simplest of dishes, the chef shows that a few small tweaks can make all the difference. From perfecting your pasta water to finishing sauces with finesse, these expert-backed pointers will help you take your meals to the next level of deliciousness.