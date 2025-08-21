Jamie Oliver's Spaghetti Bolognese Uses An Unexpected Cooking Method For Better Flavor

Jamie Oliver's famous spaghetti Bolognese is a crowd favorite for good reason, with the celebrity chef using one key difference in the cooking to make it taste even better: Oliver bakes the meaty pasta sauce in the oven instead of cooking it in a pot on the stove. He keeps the oven heated at a fiery 350 degrees to make the Italian dish. The restaurateur first sautées bacon bits, garlic, rosemary, and onions, until soft. After adding in raw ground beef (but don't rinse it in water prior) in the pan and cooking for 2-3 minutes, he drops in a little bit of red wine and some tomato paste.

Oliver instructs home cooks to then put the ingredients into a casserole pan and cover it so it can hibernate in the oven for one hour. But, after 30 minutes, he advises checking on the mixture and stirring it around (add a dash of water if the blend looks dry or crusty). While the chunky mix finishes cooking, make sure to boil your spaghetti as instructed so you can top it with the rich and hearty mélange.