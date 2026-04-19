The Unexpected Pantry Staple That Can Kill Pesky Vegetable Garden Weeds

Using cream of tartar as a weed killer is especially convenient since it's likely already in your pantry. Cream of tartar offers some benefits not found in traditional weed killers, but, as Rochester told us, it also comes with some additional risks.

"It can be a better choice over chemical weed killers because it is safe for animals and wildlife," she said. "However, like vinegar, it acts as a non-selective herbicide. This means it will harm any plant it touches. It can kill both weeds and grass, so it should be applied carefully." Instead of spraying across a large area, bring the spray bottle close to each weed and spray quick, short bursts directly onto the leaves to minimize any mist or blowback that might damage nearby plants.

Depending on how well the weed responds to the treatment, you may need to reapply the mixture. If it rains after you spray the weeds, but before it's fully effective, the solution could be washed away. For best results, keep an eye on the plants you've sprayed; if you see that they are still thriving after 24 hours, spray them again.

An added bonus of using cream of tartar is that it has some pesticidal properties, too. Slugs and snails don't like cream of tartar, so sprinkling some dry powder around the edges of your garden can keep them away. Cream of tartar has been used since Victorian times as a cleaner as well, so it's always a good idea to have some on hand.