The Deli Meat Brand We Avoid (And Shoppers Do Too)
Finding quality cold cuts can be challenging with so many different varieties available. Unfortunately, one brand has taken a sharp downturn both in Tasting Table's estimations and customer sentiment, making it a deli meat brand to avoid. Once considered a must-buy, Boar's Head has fallen out of favor across the board due to recent, fatal outbreaks of food poisoning and significant concerns over sanitation issues at Boar's Head facilities.
While the deli meat brand was previously counted among the best, there are far too many issues to overlook. Beginning in mid 2024, an outbreak of Listeria became the biggest deli meat recall in Boar's Head history. This also resulted in the discontinuation of its liverwurst products and the temporary closure of the Virginia plant of origin, which opened again in February 2026. Needless to say, this has tainted public opinion about the once beloved brand.
One Redditor queries, "Honest question: are you still buying Boar's Head?" A commenter shares, "I'll never buy it again and I won't go anywhere that proudly advertises they use it. Read about how bad their factories had to be to have a Listeria outbreak, it doesn't just happen randomly. My local grocery store makes their own deli meat and it's better than boars head is anyway." Another reply notes, "As much as I want to eat sandwiches for lunch I can't bring myself to use any deli meats."
Seeking a better brand of deli meat
Though Boar's Head deli meat remains largely ubiquitous, consumers are beginning to look elsewhere for a better brand. A Redditor mentions, "I will only buy my deli meats from a small family owned chain that makes their own. The quality is superior to any I've ever had." Another Reddit user asks, "Do you still eat Boar's Head deli meat?" to which a commenter replies, "I used to get Boar's Head on occasion, but I wouldn't now. Why take the risk?"
In answer to a Reddit thread asking users for their favorite store-bought deli meat, plenty of comments chimed in with brand recommendations beyond Boar's Head. One user shares, "Dietz and Watson London Broil and first cut pastrami." Another reply mentions, "Diestel Honey Roasted Turkey. It's not cheap so I don't buy it much. But it's my favorite pre packaged turkey." A commenter also touts the virtues of house-brand deli meats, saying, "I recently got some in-house roast turkey from Safeway and it was the best turkey I've ever had in my life. Mind blown."
Looking at your local grocery store's deli is a great way to explore new varieties of deli meat. It's also a good idea to look at other brands that might not be as widely marketed as Boar's Head but likely bear a higher quality. For example, Tasting Table ranked Whole Foods' 365 uncured beef bologna as the very best bologna brand.