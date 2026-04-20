The Deli Meat Brand We Avoid (And Shoppers Do Too)

Finding quality cold cuts can be challenging with so many different varieties available. Unfortunately, one brand has taken a sharp downturn both in Tasting Table's estimations and customer sentiment, making it a deli meat brand to avoid. Once considered a must-buy, Boar's Head has fallen out of favor across the board due to recent, fatal outbreaks of food poisoning and significant concerns over sanitation issues at Boar's Head facilities.

While the deli meat brand was previously counted among the best, there are far too many issues to overlook. Beginning in mid 2024, an outbreak of Listeria became the biggest deli meat recall in Boar's Head history. This also resulted in the discontinuation of its liverwurst products and the temporary closure of the Virginia plant of origin, which opened again in February 2026. Needless to say, this has tainted public opinion about the once beloved brand.

One Redditor queries, "Honest question: are you still buying Boar's Head?" A commenter shares, "I'll never buy it again and I won't go anywhere that proudly advertises they use it. Read about how bad their factories had to be to have a Listeria outbreak, it doesn't just happen randomly. My local grocery store makes their own deli meat and it's better than boars head is anyway." Another reply notes, "As much as I want to eat sandwiches for lunch I can't bring myself to use any deli meats."