This Deli In The Bronx Is Known For Its 'Italian Ice Cream Cone' Made Entirely Of Torched Meatballs

In essence, this G&R Deli's "Italian ice cream cone" is still a classic meatball sub where each bite is a mouthful of savory, juicy meat and tangy sauce. A light torch amplifies that goodness by a mile, lacing it in a toasty warmth that fuses the cheese right into the meat and the sauce. Plus, since the fillings remain tucked inside the cone-shaped bread, you don't have to worry about a dripping mess like usual. High-quality and with a unique execution, it's not a surprise this sub has gone viral on social media.

User @jacksdiningroom showed no hesitation in a TikTok video calling G&R's creation, "one of the best meatballs I've ever had in my life," — especially at the bottom end, where all the sauce and cheese gather into pure decadence. Per an Instagram Reel by user @eatingwithtod, every component hit the mark perfectly, from the "sweet, tangy tomato sauce" and the "soft, fatty meatballs" to the house-made cheese that finished each bite with nutty, salty goodness. On Facebook, a few comments of the deli's featured post on SNACK TIME TV claim it's much better than a regular meatball sub.

On Google reviews, this Italian ice cream cone sub remains one of the top orders of new and old customers alike. "Delicious from the bread to the meatballs. So good" as one customer described it. Another person also ordered a slightly different version, in which a crispy chicken cutlet is stuffed inside the bread instead of the meatballs — and they absolutely loved it. Yelp reviews are just as positive. The "Italian ice cream cone" meatball sub is obviously the main attraction, along with the deli's prompt service and friendly atmosphere.