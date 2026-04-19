Make Brisket 10X More Flavorful With This Basic Appliance (No Smokers Or Slow Cookers Required)

We typically associate brisket with smokers or long hours in a slow cooker. It's a popular cut of beef that can be very flavorful when prepared correctly, so it's worth the time and effort. However, some recipes are so complex that they may be fun to watch in a video, but aren't really practical for many home cooks. The good news is that you can make a brisket at home that is much more flavorful than you might think without needing any specialty equipment. All you need is your oven.

A smoked brisket will develop a delicious, flavor-packed crust. Anyone who's had barbecue brisket knows how tasty it is, but your oven can develop even more concentrated flavor in less time. The heat in your oven is also easier to control compared to a smoker or a slow cooker. That helps the meat cook evenly and develop consistent flavor throughout. Low and slow oven cooking in a braising liquid ensures a fall-apart texture, like this Ree Drummond recipe for ultra-tender braised brisket.

Because you are braising the brisket in liquid, it's able to absorb the flavors around it. So it's a good idea to use aromatics like a mirepoix of carrot, onion, and celery that can be cooked with the meat. You can also add herbs like thyme or rosemary along with salt and pepper. Red wine, stock, and other liquid ingredients that wouldn't work on a barbecue can be included to build flavor.

The other key to the best flavor is to sear the brisket first. You can do this right on your stovetop. Add a little oil to a pan, season the brisket with salt, then sear it until the meat develops a nice brown crust on every side before placing it in a roasting pan.