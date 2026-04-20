These 6 Popular Chocolate Candies Are Way Overpriced In 2026, According To Customers
A high price is a mark of good quality, right? In the chocolate industry especially, the more expensive a box, the more premium and high-quality the chocolate will be. Well, that should be the case, anyway. But unfortunately, shoppers have been noticing recently that many popular chocolate candies are increasingly overpriced. Even worse, in some cases, the quality of the chocolate is dropping while the prices are rising.
And look, to give brands a little grace, the chocolate industry is going through it right now. The climate crisis is wreaking havoc oncocoa harvests, thus contributing to surging costs. But this isn't necessarily an excuse for a poor-quality product. Some brands are still managing to deliver top-notch chocolate that consumers feel is worth the price. Take Trader Joe's, for example. When one of our reviewers taste-tested some of its chocolate bars in April 2026, they had many positive things to say about its Belgian dark chocolate bars, specifically.
Unfortunately, the chocolates below don't come with a glowing review. We scanned social media and found that these candies are consistently reviewed as overrated and overpriced. Keep reading to find out if you agree.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Ghirardelli chocolate chips
The chocolate chip industry is a crowded market. Just ask our taste tester, who, in 2022, ranked several chocolate chip brands to figure out which ones were the very best. In the end, after munching their way through dozens of individual chocolate chips, they crowned Guittard the winner of the chocolate chip wars, but Ghirardelli's chocolate chips were a close second. According to our reviewer, Ghirardelli's offering melted beautifully into a cookie, and they were also excellent eaten straight from the bag.
But that was several years ago, and it seems things have changed since then. According to some Redditors, the quality of Ghirardelli chocolate chips has noticeably dropped while the price has increased considerably. "Not only was this bag twice the cost that it used to be, but these chips barely even taste like chocolate," said one Redditor about its milk chocolate chips.
Ghirardelli has always been a little on the pricier side, but many agree that things have gotten out of hand. A 23-ounce bag of Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips costs nearly $13 at Walmart. For context, the same size bag of Great Value chips costs just under $6.50. "They have always been a little pricey, and I didn't mind for the quality, but I cannot justify buying it at these prices," said another Redditor about its semi-sweet chips.
Godiva chocolate boxes
Historically, Godiva has been one of those brands that people reach for when they want to spoil someone. The Belgian chocolatier has been around since the 1920s, and over the decades, its chocolate boxes have become synonymous with luxury and indulgence. The boxes themselves are chic and elegant, while the chocolates look and taste mouthwateringly good. Well, this is what Godiva promises when you place an order, anyway. But customers say the reality is actually quite different.
In fact, according to some, Godiva's chocolate boxes have gone seriously downhill in quality and they're no longer worth the price (which is $65 for a 30-piece Assorted Chocolate Gold box). People say the packaging looks cheap, and the chocolate doesn't taste anywhere near as good as it used to. Another gripe? There just isn't much candy in the box. "Quality chocolate back in the day. Now they're cheap tasting with lots of space between the pieces in the box. Godiva is pretty much dead to me now," said one Redditor.
Others have been disappointed by the lack of variety in Godiva's chocolate boxes, while some have noticed that the chocolates themselves have gotten notably smaller. "Price didn't get smaller though. They're so dang expensive but used to be worth it," said another Redditor.
Lindt chocolate bars
Lindt is one of the most well-known and beloved chocolate brands in the world. It makes sense: Thanks to its invention of conching back in the 1870s, the Swiss brand has become a pioneer of the whole industry. For the uninitiated, conching is basically continuously and intensely mixing heated chocolate to improve the texture. The process is key to that silky smooth mouthfeel you get when you bite down on a Lindt chocolate bar.
But lately, consumers say Lindt's chocolate bars aren't quite stacking up to their reputation. They note the quality isn't what it used to be, and some have even claimed it tastes mass-produced. That's hardly surprising, given that Lindt & Sprüngli (the maker of Lindt) is a multibillion-dollar corporation. But even so, due to its history, the Swiss company prides itself on being a step above the competition.
But some shoppers say that today, the Swiss chocolatier's legacy is more impressive than its actual chocolate. "Rubbish really, overpriced and rides on its branding rather than quality," said one Redditor. Others note that they only buy Lindt chocolate when it's on sale during the holidays; otherwise, it's a hard pass.
Russell Stover chocolate boxes
Similar to Godiva, Russell Stover is one of those brands that people reach for when they want something a little bit special. The Missouri brand, which is owned by Lindt & Sprüngli, has been in the chocolate game since the 1920s. Over the decades, it has built a reputation for offering high-quality, American-made chocolate. But does the modern-day reality live up to the reputation?
Many shoppers say "nah." For the most part, though, the issue is not the actual quality of the chocolate. In general, people seem to be frustrated by Russell Stover's packaging, which they claim is misleading. From the outside, it looks like you're getting a big box of chocolates for the money, but inside, there is more plastic than candy. If there's one thing people hate, it's being deceived out of their hard-earned cash. In fact, the issue has led some to swear off Russell Stover's chocolate boxes altogether.
When one of our taste testers reviewed a box for our ranking of store-bought boxed chocolates in 2025, they weren't hugely impressed with Russell Stover's offering either. The brand came in at number nine on the list, mostly because our reviewer didn't like the quality or the flavors. "I was so overwhelmed by cheap chocolate and nougat that I couldn't pull the nut flavor out enough," they wrote of its nut caramel candy, for example.
Ferrero Rocher
Ferrero Rocher first hit the American market in the 1980s, and, long story short, people loved it. By the end of the 1990s, the Italian company that owned it was a multi-billion dollar brand, and these candies were loved for their iconic gold and brown packaging and indulgent crispy-on-the-outside and perfectly smooth-on-the-inside praline chocolates. But what goes up must come down, right? Today, people say that Ferrero Rocher isn't worth the hype.
"The most impressive thing about Ferrero Rochers is the beautiful wrapping. But everything else is very ordinary and unimpressive," wrote one Redditor. For that reason, many say that the Italian chocolates are overpriced. In fact, even people who love Ferrero Rocher chocolates say that they simply can't justify the expense anymore. At Walmart, a box of 24 chocolates is currently pushing $15.
For some, the biggest issue isn't just the decreasing quality, but the smaller amount in the box. "[I'm] so mad about it, they should just raise the price a little instead of sneaking in a smaller, lower-quality ball of chocolate like we wouldn't notice [we're] paying more for less luxury," said one Redditor.
Feastables
Feastables was founded in 2022, but it's already become a global juggernaut. The snack company is, of course, the brainchild of mega-YouTuber MrBeast, who, at the time of writing, has an impressive 477 million subscribers on the platform.
The idea behind the first Feastables bar was to offer gluten-free chocolate that doesn't taste like you're missing out on anything. Some believe the brand has achieved that goal, while, you guessed it, others think Feastables chocolate is overrated and overpriced. In fact, some say it tastes just like any other popular mid-level brand of chocolate (like Hershey's, for example), while being significantly more expensive. But we'll give credit where credit is due; there is usually more chocolate in the package. A 2.1-ounce Feastables milk chocolate bar is $2.57 at Walmart, while Hershey's is $1.82 for 1.55 ounces.
Still, for some people, the larger size isn't enough to justify the price. When Feastables first launched, it was made with organic cocoa beans, but this is no longer the case, and some begrudge having to pay more than other non-organic brands. One Redditor said, "It's not outstanding and it's fairly overpriced. It's so so I guess." When one of our reviewers rated influencer-founded food brands in October 2025, they agreed that Feastables isn't worth the hype. In fact, they called the chocolate mediocre and recommended that shoppers spend their money elsewhere.
Methodology
When it comes to chocolate, everyone is entitled to their opinion. One person's favorite is another's worst nightmare. People have different tastes, and that's nothing new. However, what irritates most customers is when once-reliably-tasty, popular chocolate brands cut corners and start offering lower-quality chocolate for higher prices.
To pull together this list, we searched social media for the chocolate brands that seemed to be getting the most complaints for being overpriced and overrated. We paid particular attention to chocolates that people felt were victims of shrinkflation (the packaging gets bigger while the chocolate gets smaller, and the price either rises or stays the same), as well as notable drops in quality from popular legacy brands that like to raise prices.
Of course, not everyone will agree with us. Some might be perfectly willing to pay for a box of mass-produced, unimpressive chocolates. Others may disagree entirely that there is anything unimpressive or overpriced about any of these brands. At the end of the day, we say you do you. It's just chocolate, after all.