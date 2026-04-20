These 6 Popular Chocolate Candies Are Way Overpriced In 2026, According To Customers

A high price is a mark of good quality, right? In the chocolate industry especially, the more expensive a box, the more premium and high-quality the chocolate will be. Well, that should be the case, anyway. But unfortunately, shoppers have been noticing recently that many popular chocolate candies are increasingly overpriced. Even worse, in some cases, the quality of the chocolate is dropping while the prices are rising.

And look, to give brands a little grace, the chocolate industry is going through it right now. The climate crisis is wreaking havoc oncocoa harvests, thus contributing to surging costs. But this isn't necessarily an excuse for a poor-quality product. Some brands are still managing to deliver top-notch chocolate that consumers feel is worth the price. Take Trader Joe's, for example. When one of our reviewers taste-tested some of its chocolate bars in April 2026, they had many positive things to say about its Belgian dark chocolate bars, specifically.

Unfortunately, the chocolates below don't come with a glowing review. We scanned social media and found that these candies are consistently reviewed as overrated and overpriced. Keep reading to find out if you agree.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.