Give Your Herb Garden A Health Boost Using A Pool Noodle

Pool noodles are great tools for water aerobics. They are fun and colorful ways new swimmers can float and practice their skills. And for the bigger kids, they make excellent long swords for floppy, sloppy water games. But it seems that since pool noodles hit the water, people have been trying to figure out how they can be used on dry land. And there seem to be more hacks for them coming out daily. But the hack we think is the most genius so far is using them in container gardens for better drainage.

The beauty of using pool noodles in your large pots or containers is multifold. By cutting up pool noodle pieces to stand vertically or lay horizontally inside your containers, you are first going to save an immense amount of soil. The noodles can take up at least half of your containers and still provide plants with all the soil they need. Less soil also means your pots aren't going to become too heavy to move. And you will be providing your plants with an essential drainage system that will keep them healthy and flourishing.

While some need more than others, all plants need water and air. A couple of common mistakes for most beginning gardeners is overwatering or not providing proper drainage. This oftentimes will lead to root rot and the loss of the plant, which can be discouraging. But by using this pool noodle hack, your thumb is going to become greener than ever.