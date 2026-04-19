Give Your Herb Garden A Health Boost Using A Pool Noodle
Pool noodles are great tools for water aerobics. They are fun and colorful ways new swimmers can float and practice their skills. And for the bigger kids, they make excellent long swords for floppy, sloppy water games. But it seems that since pool noodles hit the water, people have been trying to figure out how they can be used on dry land. And there seem to be more hacks for them coming out daily. But the hack we think is the most genius so far is using them in container gardens for better drainage.
The beauty of using pool noodles in your large pots or containers is multifold. By cutting up pool noodle pieces to stand vertically or lay horizontally inside your containers, you are first going to save an immense amount of soil. The noodles can take up at least half of your containers and still provide plants with all the soil they need. Less soil also means your pots aren't going to become too heavy to move. And you will be providing your plants with an essential drainage system that will keep them healthy and flourishing.
While some need more than others, all plants need water and air. A couple of common mistakes for most beginning gardeners is overwatering or not providing proper drainage. This oftentimes will lead to root rot and the loss of the plant, which can be discouraging. But by using this pool noodle hack, your thumb is going to become greener than ever.
Tell your herbs to come on in, the water is fine!
To get even better results from your herb garden, it may be a good idea to plan on planting herbs with similar needs together and then preparing the pot based on what is going in it. Of course, there are companion plant mistakes to avoid, but get it right and you'll have a well-oiled (or, watered) machine in your yard.
For instance, Mediterranean herbs can survive, and even thrive, in almost drought-like environments. These are going to include your rosemary, lavender, sage, oregano, and thyme. So, feel free to group these together in the same space and base your pool noodle height accordingly. For containers and pots that like a more moist environment, you can pull back a little on your noodle layers. Herbs that like this soil are comfrey, skullcap, meadowsweet, catnip, water hyssop, angelica, water mint, and marshmallow. Basil is the chef-approved herb that belongs in every beginner's garden and, along with parsley and lemon balm, is a fairly common and easy herb to grow and will profit from a soil that has a good drainage system. And when you're wanting to add some great fragrance to your garden, plant some chives, cilantro, tarragon, marjoram, and mint in with this mix.
This simple pool noodle trick is going to keep you from accidentally overwatering your precious plants and help them weather rainy days a little better. And that is going to allow you to grow a delicious host of edibles right in your own backyard. Flowers and vegetables also enjoy a well-draining container, so let your imagination run wild and fill your house with a fresh feast for the palate and the eyes.