The Most Tender BBQ Pork Ribs Don't Require A Grill, And Here's Proof

When the weather gets cooler, and you still want to enjoy the bold barbecue flavors you love best, taking the party indoors is easy and effective. While grilling pork ribs gives them a pleasing taste and texture, you can just as easily prepare them to tender perfection in your kitchen. You won't be missing your grill at all with this spicy oven-baked pork spare ribs recipe. Much like you can give burgers that smoky grilled taste right in your kitchen, this recipe is a three-step process of boiling, baking, and broiling the pork ribs until they taste just as good, if not better, than their barbecue-grilled counterparts.

Start by boiling the ribs in a mixture of water, sake, and coffee granules. This helps to neutralize some of the gaminess while also tenderizing the meat. Next, drain the ribs and rinse them under cold water before slathering them in a generous portion of scratch-made sauce and baking them in the oven for approximately 30 minutes before finishing off in the broiler.

Use your favorite barbecue sauce, gochujang, freshly-grated ginger, minced garlic, and sesame oil for the rib sauce. The succulent sauce, combined with the method of baking and broiling, helps to tenderize the rib meat while providing an eye-catching and mouthwatering char on the outside, rivaling that of any barbecued rack of ribs.