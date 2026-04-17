The Most Tender BBQ Pork Ribs Don't Require A Grill, And Here's Proof
When the weather gets cooler, and you still want to enjoy the bold barbecue flavors you love best, taking the party indoors is easy and effective. While grilling pork ribs gives them a pleasing taste and texture, you can just as easily prepare them to tender perfection in your kitchen. You won't be missing your grill at all with this spicy oven-baked pork spare ribs recipe. Much like you can give burgers that smoky grilled taste right in your kitchen, this recipe is a three-step process of boiling, baking, and broiling the pork ribs until they taste just as good, if not better, than their barbecue-grilled counterparts.
Start by boiling the ribs in a mixture of water, sake, and coffee granules. This helps to neutralize some of the gaminess while also tenderizing the meat. Next, drain the ribs and rinse them under cold water before slathering them in a generous portion of scratch-made sauce and baking them in the oven for approximately 30 minutes before finishing off in the broiler.
Use your favorite barbecue sauce, gochujang, freshly-grated ginger, minced garlic, and sesame oil for the rib sauce. The succulent sauce, combined with the method of baking and broiling, helps to tenderize the rib meat while providing an eye-catching and mouthwatering char on the outside, rivaling that of any barbecued rack of ribs.
Tips for serving oven-baked pork spare ribs
Take inspiration from this oven-baked pork spare ribs recipe and change up the flavors using different spice rubs, seasoning blends, and barbecue sauces. While the original recipe calls for sliced scallions and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for garnish, you can get creative with other ingredient additions.
What's more, these ribs can be served along with a number of complementary side dishes. Choose any of your favorite barbecue side dish recipes that can be made indoors. If you usually grill vegetables on the barbecue, try preparing them on the stovetop in a grill pan or under the broiler after you've baked the pork ribs.
In addition to other grilled foods, try a handful of cold salads and other accompaniments. A tangy mustard-forward potato salad will make an excellent counter to the sweet and tender oven-baked pork ribs. Similarly, you can make a batch of cowboy caviar using canned beans and black eyed peas along with frozen corn, fresh tomatoes, avocados, and bell peppers tossed in a dressing of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and lime juice. Even a generous scoop of macaroni salad will round out this meal. Just be sure to follow our spicy oven-baked pork spare ribs recipe so it tastes just like you're having it at a barbecue.