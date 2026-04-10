How To Give Burgers That Smoky Grilled Taste Right In Your Kitchen

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There's nothing like the taste of a freshly grilled burger at a barbecue or cookout. Of course, the weather being largely unpredictable at times means this sort of outdoor activity isn't always feasible or safe. If it's too hot or cold outside — or you simply don't have access to a barbecue — there are plenty of ways to prepare a burger indoors that will replicate the taste and texture of one that's hot off the grill. It all comes down to the different ways to cook a hamburger and the spices, seasonings, and sauces with which you flavor them.

For starters, the best alternative to grilling burgers with the same great char calls for the use of your oven broiler. The direct heat from this cooking method will char your burgers to perfection, all in the comfort of your kitchen. Alternatively, you can start by placing your burgers in a grill pan or a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop and cooking them to an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you can transfer the patties to an oven-safe vessel to finish them off under the broiler.

You can also turn this method on its head with a reverse-sear. Although this does not directly mimic grilling, it is the best technique to cook thick, restaurant-style burgers. Once you've got the ideal way of cooking your burgers in mind for a satisfying char, the next step is deciding how to give your burgers a smoky grilled taste.