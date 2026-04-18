Will Publix Bakery Actually Glaze Anything You Ask Them To?

Publix is one of the best grocery chains for fresh-baked goods. Its bakery section sells cookies, pastries, pies, cakes, and donuts galore, all made from scratch and baked in-store, marrying the modern grocery store to the comfort of a local bakery. The internet will have you believe, though, that the Publix bakery will glaze any item from the bakery section if you ask them to. Alas, the internet is wrong. While some locations and employees may honor your request, there's no guarantee that it will actually happen. In fact, many customers have been told "no."

It all started with viral social media videos, showing influencers grabbing a box of croissants from the bakery section at Publix and asking the staff at the counter to pour a glaze on top. In the videos, many employees did so (though some appeared to be confused at first) and didn't charge any extra. Naturally, the internet went bonkers — hordes of people started requesting glazed croissants, but some customers were told it's not possible to get them freshly glazed. The online videos also claimed that the store will glaze any food item you bring to them, not just croissants, but this proved to be false as well.

The truth is, many Publix locations are simply too busy to meet individual glazing requests. While some employees may still do it, the special service inevitably cuts into their time. Some Publix employees have even expressed their disapproval of these custom requests in the comments of the viral videos.