Will Publix Bakery Actually Glaze Anything You Ask Them To?
Publix is one of the best grocery chains for fresh-baked goods. Its bakery section sells cookies, pastries, pies, cakes, and donuts galore, all made from scratch and baked in-store, marrying the modern grocery store to the comfort of a local bakery. The internet will have you believe, though, that the Publix bakery will glaze any item from the bakery section if you ask them to. Alas, the internet is wrong. While some locations and employees may honor your request, there's no guarantee that it will actually happen. In fact, many customers have been told "no."
It all started with viral social media videos, showing influencers grabbing a box of croissants from the bakery section at Publix and asking the staff at the counter to pour a glaze on top. In the videos, many employees did so (though some appeared to be confused at first) and didn't charge any extra. Naturally, the internet went bonkers — hordes of people started requesting glazed croissants, but some customers were told it's not possible to get them freshly glazed. The online videos also claimed that the store will glaze any food item you bring to them, not just croissants, but this proved to be false as well.
The truth is, many Publix locations are simply too busy to meet individual glazing requests. While some employees may still do it, the special service inevitably cuts into their time. Some Publix employees have even expressed their disapproval of these custom requests in the comments of the viral videos.
How to actually get glazed baked goods at Publix
Every Publix might not accommodate your glazing needs, but that doesn't mean glazed baked goods are completely out of the picture. The easiest way to get your desired bakery item glazed is to place your order ahead of time, usually the day before. This might also be the better option texture-wise, as the glaze will have time to set and develop a crust. When the employees glaze something right in front of you, the pastry can come out gooey, soggy, or sticky. However, if that is genuinely your preference, you can ask the bakery to sell you the glaze as an individual item, which you can then pour over anything you want. This doesn't come free of charge, though, so you may want to take a peek at our glazed doughnut recipe for a fuss-free homemade glaze with ingredients already stocked in your pantry.
Another (and arguably the easiest) way to get glazed baked goods at Publix is to look at the store's existing selection. Due to their popularity, the glazed croissants are now widely available without needing to make a special request, but you'll also find a tasty variety of other glazed sweets. For example, blueberry scones, cranberry orange scones, apple fritters, pumpkin fritters, cinnamon fry donuts, and strawberry sour cream donuts all come pre-glazed, alongside everyone's favorite, classic glazed donuts.