Steal This Clever Grocery Store Trick For The Best Kitchen Pantry Organization

Getting your kitchen organized — and keeping it that way — can seem like a never-ending task, but it is also one that is more than worth the time it takes to develop a good system. When everything has a place, and you know exactly where that place is, it not only makes the room feel better, but it also vastly improves your culinary efficiency. And while it might not be the first place that you think of going for organizational tips, there are actually a few useful ideas that can be swiped straight from the way products are stocked at your local grocery store. First and foremost on this list is putting your most-used items at eye level in your pantry.

There's a clever little axiom in the retail world that goes, "eye level is buy level." What that means is, essentially, whatever products are placed at eye level in a store will draw the most attention, and thus get the most sales. Manufacturers will actually pay significant fees to secure that prime, eye-level place on the shelf for their products. Now, obviously, the goal of organizing your pantry isn't about getting eyes on particular manufacturers' products, but there is still some utility to planning your organizational scheme around what you want to get at the most. That way, when you open your pantry, the products you most need are right where you want them, right where they are easiest to see.