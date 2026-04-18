The Biggest Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Dishwasher's Lower Rack

How to properly load the dishwasher is a common debate in many households. There may be big differences between each person's loading style or preferences, but there are specific methods that actually result in the cleanest dishes. A commonly misused area is the lower rack of the dishwasher. The bottom rack can be used for heavier items, like large bowls, baking dishes, and platters. However, one of the biggest mistakes you're making when loading your dishwasher is blocking the upper or lower spray arms from functioning.

If you place tall items upright in the lower rack, they may block the upper spray arms from spinning properly. This can result in inconsistent cleaning and you may end up with plates and glasses that still have food caked on them. Tall items can also fall over during the cleaning cycle, preventing water from the lower spray arms or detergent from the door from reaching all of the dishes.

The best way to load cutting boards, baking sheets, platters, baking dishes, and other tall items is to place them horizontally along the sides or back of the lower rack. This provides clearance for upper and lower spray arms and keeps the dish detergent dispenser clear. After loading, check to see if the spray arms still rotate 360 degrees by spinning them gently with your hand. If you have a dishwasher with adjustable racks, you can also raise the upper rack to accommodate taller items. If an item is still too tall to fit properly, angle it downwards slightly – just make sure it isn't blocking any other dishes.