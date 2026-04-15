5 Popular Restaurants Around Denver's Union Station

Denver's Union Station neighborhood sits deep within the city's history, anchored by its striking 1914 Beaux-Arts train station, which succeeded a railroad depot dating back to 1881. Trains and buses from the station still transport people throughout the Mile High City on a daily basis, bringing travelers, workers, boutique shoppers, bar hoppers, and hotel guests into the surrounding blocks and streets. Along with all that busy-buzzing life and energy comes hearty appetites.

Fortunately, the revitalized Union Station neighborhood, part of the larger LoDo (Lower Downtown) historic district, brims with repurposed brick warehouses and modern spaces cradling chef-driven restaurants and lively bars. Here's a peek inside five popular restaurants sharing Denver's culinary bounty, each well-loved by locals, commuters, and sojourners.

Some carry name-claim and fame from James Beard awards, while others dole out the likes of handmade Italian pastas, tapas, and hearty old-fashioned breakfasts. One even occupies a significantly historic former firehouse.